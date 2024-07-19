The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Do dirty electricity filters work?
Do dirty electricity filters work?

Dave Stetzer: an EMF pioneer
Roman S Shapoval
Jul 19, 2024
Transcript
Dave Stetzer

On this episode, we discuss:

  • Types of chronic disease caused by dirty electricity

  • How cows are affected by stray currents

  • Which laptops emit what types of kHz frequencies?

  • Why the body voltage test for sleep sanctuaries is inaccurate

  • How Dave helped Dr. Joseph Mercola to remedy EMF in his home

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

Want to take a deeper dive into learning about dirty electricity?

Check out episode #86 from

Keith Cutter
on The EMF Remedy Podcast!

EMF REMEDY

www.stetzerelectric.com

Stetzer Electric, Inc.
520 West Broadway Street
P.O. Box 25 Blair, WI USA 54616

Phone: +1 (608) 989-2571
Fax: +1 (608) 989-2570

Business Hours:
Monday - Friday
8AM to 5PM CST

Studies on dirty electricity:

Havas M., and Stetzer D. 2004“Graham/Stetzer Filters Improve Power Quality
in Homes and Schools, Reduce Blood Sugar Levels in Diabetics, Multiple
Sclerosis Symptoms, and Headaches” Intern. Scientific Conference on
Childhood Leukaemia, London, 6-10 September, 2004


Havas M. and Stetzer D. 2004 “Dirty Electricity and Electrical
Hypersensitivity: Five Case Studies” WHO Workshop on Electrical
Hypersensitivity. Prague, Czech Republic, 25-26 October, 2004


Sakurai T., Satake A., Sumi S., Inoue K., and Miyakoshi J. 2004 “An Extremely
Low Frequency Magnetic Field Attenuates Insulin Secretion From the
Insulinoma Cell Line, RIN-m” Bioelectromagnetics 25 : 160-166


Hillman, D., D. Stetzer, M. Graham, C. L. Goeke, K. Mathson, H. H. VanHorn,
and C. J. Wilcox. "New Discoveries -- Dirty Electrical Power Affects Cows."

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

5 Comments
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
