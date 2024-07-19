On this episode, we discuss:

Types of chronic disease caused by dirty electricity

How cows are affected by stray currents

Which laptops emit what types of kHz frequencies?

Why the body voltage test for sleep sanctuaries is inaccurate

How Dave helped Dr. Joseph Mercola to remedy EMF in his home

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Additional Resources:

Want to take a deeper dive into learning about dirty electricity?

Check out episode #86 from

on The EMF Remedy Podcast!

EMF REMEDY

www.stetzerelectric.com

Stetzer Electric, Inc.

520 West Broadway Street

P.O. Box 25 Blair, WI USA 54616

Phone: +1 (608) 989-2571

Fax: +1 (608) 989-2570

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday

8AM to 5PM CST

Studies on dirty electricity:

Havas M., and Stetzer D. 2004“Graham/Stetzer Filters Improve Power Quality

in Homes and Schools, Reduce Blood Sugar Levels in Diabetics, Multiple

Sclerosis Symptoms, and Headaches” Intern. Scientific Conference on

Childhood Leukaemia, London, 6-10 September, 2004



Havas M. and Stetzer D. 2004 “Dirty Electricity and Electrical

Hypersensitivity: Five Case Studies” WHO Workshop on Electrical

Hypersensitivity. Prague, Czech Republic, 25-26 October, 2004



Sakurai T., Satake A., Sumi S., Inoue K., and Miyakoshi J. 2004 “An Extremely

Low Frequency Magnetic Field Attenuates Insulin Secretion From the

Insulinoma Cell Line, RIN-m” Bioelectromagnetics 25 : 160-166



Hillman, D., D. Stetzer, M. Graham, C. L. Goeke, K. Mathson, H. H. VanHorn,

and C. J. Wilcox. "New Discoveries -- Dirty Electrical Power Affects Cows."

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.