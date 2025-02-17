“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” ~ Lao Tzu

Recently we’ve received calls from colleagues and readers asking us how we go about decreasing toxic levels of wireless radiation in our home. Some just had questions like “what’s the worst emitter of EMF?” Others asked us “Is hard wiring our internet worth it, or even feasible?”

First - we want to congratulate anyone who is even thinking of addressing EMF in their house, as we know how daunting and overwhelming just thinking about the topic can be. When I (Roman) hopped down the wireless rabbit hole about nine years ago, I still had Wi-Fi, had a cell phone, but I didn’t want to accept the helpless mindset of “it’s all around me, what can I do?” I always knew health was wealth, which was a lesson I had learned decades ago - the hard way.

Since the video game years of my childhood, and through young adulthood, I thought if I had the latest version of Super Mario Cart, I was the coolest kid on the block. When I was given a smartphone in my twenties, I thought I was on my way to a successful career - until I noticed how much of a slave to the tech I was. I felt the need to always be “on-call” at my sales job, so I could feel busy and self-important.

The phone slowly became a lifeline, as I would text girlfriends and family on the same screen that was used for business. I came to rely on that little black box for everything, and my dependence quickly turned into an addiction of instant messages depleting my dopamine more quickly than all my years of watching cartoons or playing Duck Hunt ever could. In order for my nervous system to properly fire and wire, I had to fire the wires that were short circuiting my future.

The prospect of letting go of my device in life seemed insurmountable. Until one day, my ex-girlfriend found out that I was hiding things from her online. I’ll always remember that sweltering day in July, when my conscience melted away on the hot asphalt, as I sat stranded on the heat island of a parking lot, staring down me myself and I-phone.

That day the whole story I was telling myself fell apart. The black box was destroying my life - most of all it was hurting others, which I couldn’t bear. This is a long story, which I’ll save for another time, but the important thing to remember is that this was the first step to letting go - recognizing the impact that my actions were having on others.

While you may not have the same struggles around your phone as I once had, chances are your device and technology is affecting the health of your loved ones.

It’s warmed our heart to know that the spouses of some of our readers may not feel the direct impacts of electromagnetic radiation (which includes visible light of course!), but are still willing to do what it takes to support their partner in their health journey. Compassion is a tough road to hoe, and not for the faint of heart. Holding the line for a humanity that often wants to tow us over the edge isn’t easy, but worthwhile. Take for instance

, who shielded his headlights with amber tint:

Another one of our subscribers uses these to prevent glare from LED headlights:

Change the light you want to see in the world

We’d love to know: how are you reducing blue light in your life, work, or home?

What kind of lights or filters do you use? What’s working for you? What may not be working for you?

If you have any pictures, you can email them to us at info@thepowercouple.ca or you can also tag

in a Substack note, with the picture.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even send us a letter to this address.

Okay…we’ll go first.

Here are a few ways Bohdanna and I embrace a circadian lighting environment in our home:

We like using red light during the day, as we can then combat artificial blue light with a law of physics known as destructive wave interference:

Since red has a longer wavelength than blue, its light will interfere with the shorter blue wavelength, and light up our environment with more red (on average), thus creating a different wavelength

After measuring EMF in our home with the Trifield TF2 meter, I found that our oven generated the highest electric field not from the elements, but from the clock! While there wasn’t much we could do about the EMF from the clock, we did our best to shield the blue light coming off the display with red-ribbon we adhered using two-sided tape:

Has anyone else found red-tinted tape that they like?

Then of course there’s the good old candle, which lights up the room with infrared:

Beeswax candles also emit negative ions, which clean our air

We have pairs of blue-blocking glasses strewn across our home, along with our car, since I (Roman) used to lose them all the time. Bohdanna pitied my scattered brain way of life, enough that she got me some nerdy straps from the dollar store:

For more bio - harmonizing lighting solutions Bohdanna and I apply in our daily lives, read:

Poll: We’d love your feedback!

We use Iris for screen filtration. We like the fact that it’s manually adjustable and has many other bells and whistles, like a timer that helps us reduce eye strain with 20 second breaks.

Remember - when you walk the hero’s path, all those who’ve walked before you, walk with you.

What can often seem like a mountain, starts as a valley.

Begin.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna



Check out some scrolls at The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to helping us relearn from our ancestors!

