There is a lot of fear out there concerning 5G, and believe me, I understand.

When I found out back in 2018 what this technology could do to the human body and Earth, I quickly became terrified.

Today I’m less afraid. Why?

I educated myself, and learned that all wireless radiation is harmful.

You would think this would’ve made me even more scared, but in the end I became empowered.

Like a patient who receives a threatening diagnosis, I accepted my reality and took steps to counter and address this global disease of invasive tech addiction.

After I discovered what health information had been hidden from us and our children, like the electrical potential of our body, and the healing power of the Sun, I began to employ common-sense solutions on a daily basis.

Today my goal is to make the complex topic of EMF so simple that even a child can understand it.

2 things that I didn’t address in the interview:

How we can fight 5G installations

I alluded to the fact that municipalities have very little power when it comes to fighting the wireless infrastructure of 5G such as the antennas (known as “small cells”) that are put up on streetlamps and buildings.

The Telecommunications Act of 1996 allows the FCC to preempt state or local legal requirements that regulate how the infrastructure is built out.

Believe it or not, this law made it so that municipalities can’t argue against 5G on the basis of health or safety. Section 322 (c) (7) (B) (iv) reads, in part:

“No State of local government may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.”

However we the public do have more power than we know- but we can exercise it through an economic argument, rather than one based solely upon health concerns.

How Wireless Affects Property Values

Towns and cities all over the world are fighting back, producing roadblocks for the wireless industry, which will try to install their technology the quickest, cheapest way possible, anywhere they can.

Residents of municipalities are banding together and arguing that property values will be reduced as a result of these small cells, which are not that small. The equipment that runs the 5G transmitters and receivers must be housed in a box that is the size of a small refrigerator.

As small cells need to be placed within 500 feet of each other, there is a lot of visual real estate that is eaten up, raising concerns about aesthetics and property values. These concerns are nothing new, but are now becoming increasingly relevant.

A 2005 study published in The Appraisal Journal found that 38 percent of survey respondents felt that a cell phone tower being built in close proximity to their house would reduce their property value by 20 percent or more.

The National Institute for Science, Law, and Public Policy found that 94 percent of home buyers and renters would pay less for a property located close to a cell tower or antenna, and almost 80 percent stated they absolutely would not rent or buy property within a few blocks of a cell tower.

Here’s an inspirational comment fromJeff C, a man who is taking action:

“The way to fight these things is on aesthetics, neighborhood compatibility, and property value impact. Our City requires that sites be outside of residential neighborhoods on these grounds, unless the applicant can prove they have no other choice. And we have a high bar for proving it as they want to throw these things up as cheaply as possible, and if that means on a streetlight in front of your house then that's what they'll try to do.”

Fiber Optic Networks Improve our Economy

Two American cities, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Longmont, Colorado, decided to make the most of it when broadband (fiber) networks became available in 2009. Chattanooga's electric company the Electric Power Board even built its system with assistance from federal grant money.

During the first three years of the broadband network's existence (2009-2012), home values in Chattanooga increased 14 percent and median household income rose 13.5 percent, even as the state government cut almost 3,000 jobs. In 2014, Longmont rolled out NextLight, a municipal broadband system that allows residents to download data at a rate of one gigabit per second for about $50 a month.

I gotta say - I feel like I’m living in the stone age. I’m paying more than $50, and only getting a tenth of one gigabit! I’m hardwired, but it’s not true fiber-to-premise (FTTP), which would give a lightning fast connection.

A note on Wireless Safety Studies

During the interview I stated that 46 percent of the studies showing harm from wireless were funded by independent scientists, and 42 percent by the industry. While it is true that more studies finding harm are from independent scientists, these numbers weren’t accurate.

One of the original researchers who found that wireless signals could break strands of DNA was Henry Lai of the University of Washington. He joined with other researchers and identified 85 radiofrequency (RF)/microwave-genotoxicity papers published since 1990.

Of these, 43 found some type of biological effect and 42 did not. (You can download a complete list of references and abstracts here.)

Eighty percent of the papers showing “no effect” (17 out of 21) published in Radiation Research were paid for by either industry or the U.S. Air Force. These are in red in Table 4:

80% of the negative papers (17 out of 21) published in Radiation Research were paid for by either industry or the U.S. Air Force. These are in red in Table 4.

For more on how the wireless industry attempts to control the narrative around safety and public perception, please read:

Thank you so much for taking the time to learn, and empower yourself.

If you’d like to help us further, consider supporting our research into EMF:

