The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Renate Lindeman
41m

Oxalates are a huge issue in kids with autism too. I have 2 daughters with autism (vax-injury) and dove into this at an early stage. One of my daughters also was extremely sensitive to temperature changes and could not keep her body temperature. Her skin was pale, unable to get a sun tan when exposed to sun. We adopted a low oxalate diet and went on a oxalate/vit K protocol to mitigate issues (this was around 2006). One of my daughters developed kidney gravel. All oxalate issues disappeared after some detox and several rounds of HBOT (120 dives in total).

