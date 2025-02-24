Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“Even as the Sun doth not wait for prayers and incantations to rise, but shines forth and is welcomed by all: so thou also wait not for clapping of hands and shouts and praise to do thy duty; nay, do good of thine own accord, and thou wilt be loved like the Sun.” ~ Epictetus

To understand our relationship with light, we must first appreciate what we cannot comprehend. Light is an unfathomable force that has the power to heal, and the power to kill. The Egyptians worshiped the light from the Sun more than they adored its heat, as they understood that its life-giving force had traveled from the depths of our cosmos, beaming from brighter stars like Sirius. Many of us think of the Sun as a ball of orange fire, and forget that it is really an orb of white light.

The Western world fails to understand why wireless radiation from our devices is harmful because this world does not appreciate the invisible power of light. For anyone who has ever gotten a sunburn on a cloudy day, you know the Sun may not be shining, but its light is still going right through you. This is why organizations like ICNIRP, which help set government safety guidelines for wireless radiation globally, base safety levels solely on thermal, or heat-based effects. They maintain that after six minutes, our skin has become hot enough from wireless radiation to warrant harm.

Why is it that we only start feeling a sunburn hours after exposure, after we’ve sought shelter from the heat? Solar radiation, like the invisible rays of Wi-Fi, are wavelengths of light that carry with them torrents of information that our DNA decodes into a message of healing or destruction.

Today we’re faced with a decision - who has the right to rule over us, and decide what is best when it comes to the light our bodies need to live? The Sun gives us no choice, and we accept its sovereign right to exist - or at least we used to, until other Gods and Kings intervened as middlemen. Sunbeams descend from upon high with a divine decree to rule over our bodies’ exhausted peasantry, otherwise known as the mitochondria - the engines of our cells. The farmers of our biological fields, and the villagers colonizing our membranes gather round, and await their ration of daily-bred red light. Today our hamlets are starving, having been besieged with a battering ram of laser-cold blue LEDs, the likes of which even a frozen over hell could not imagine. How did our light environment become captured by those seeking to rule over us, and why is it now holding us a prisoner?

Like any other element, light can never be owned by anyone unless taken by force. Our water has been carted off to Fiji, our Earth has been raped for Tesla, and our Sun shunned by Bill Gates. How can we reclaim the L and A ir W ater? By giving reverence to the light, which tempers all elements, we may yet stand a chance to contemplate the question: Why are we…. here?

Because we are not here. As beings of light, we are everywhere - ad infinitum.

All living things absorb and use light - from the mighty elephant to microscopic bacteria, to the plants in our garden, some of which grow better in fall than summer. Astounded and threatened by Nature’s uncontrollable mystery - modern man has conveniently forgotten that light is more than heat. The light we receive from the Sun liberates electrons that are used in photosynthesis, digestion, and reproduction. Light is the electric spark that courses through the veins of God, and ignites the furnace of life itself:

The Life Force of Light

Light is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 times stronger than gravity, and controls all matter with its electromagnetic force. Yet much of western science pretends that it does not exist. In the words of

, “this is now having terminal consequences for life on Earth. The consequences for life are being blamed on microorganisms. The consequences for the environment are being blamed on climate change.”

Why does western science underestimate the power of light?

For aeons, humanity and scientists alike ascribed to the notion of élan vital, or life force. However, when the microscope arrived in 1620, Sir Frances Bacon came along and gave our intuition a crushing blow. Bacon believed that our five senses were not to be trusted, and that rigorous experiments manipulating nature would need to be conducted to prove our daily experience wrong. Whatever people could not ascribe to rational causes was chalked up to “the quintessence.”

Of the five elements of earth, water, air, fire, and aether, the fifth element, also known as quintessence, was considered the most holy. Isaac Newton himself believed that aether is what allowed “an electric and elastic spirit” (Newton, 1713) to animate our world.

For centuries before Newton, philosophers had been speculating about the nature of this mysterious substance that animated our world. Ever since the Renaissance, humanity divided spirituality from science. While this may seem like a rational approach to some, it also deters many scientists to ask deeper philosophical questions that effect the topics of research, such as “What is the force behind all of creation? If there was a big bang, what could have caused the bang? Where does light come from?”

Before the machinery of colonial and technological expansion took a foothold in the New World, humans were simpler, yet no less wiser. We didn’t question much of our surroundings, or want to conquer the heavens, because we didn’t have to. We held heaven within our hearts, and knew that we were All One, and One All. Once we began to mistrust our intuition, we had to trust the science.

Since we had a deep reverence for the stars as living beings, and loved a God that had built our earthly abode, we didn’t need merchants of climate science to tell us and sell us down the river of progress. Whether you believe in the story of the Bible or not, there is much to gain from its teachings. In the days of Noah, God had made a pact with the Earth. This treaty was ratified with a rainbow.

“I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth. When I bring a cloud over the earth, the rainbow shall be seen in the cloud; and I will remember My covenant which is between Me and you and every living creature of all flesh; the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh.” - Genesis 9:8-17

While each of us may have our own interpretation of this passage, I believe the rainbow symbolizes our connection to the Heavens, and our electromagnetic bond to the visible and invisible light of the Sun. If the Sun were to weaken its magnetic field, we could see different rainbows in the form of the Northern lights descending more south than usual. If we were to try and directly weaken our heavenly bond with geoengineering, we may see chemical rainbows shimmering their false light instead. If we were to irradiate the entire earth with wireless signals, we would create an invisible rainbow.

We have lost our way, and have lunged so far forward that we’ve forgotten how to walk, let alone crawl. Today we worship the cult of technology as our savior, flying under the masked banner of health through injection, sanitized with the invisible flames of electromagnetic warfare:

My interpretation of Denver Airport Art: Masked warriors facilitate irradication of the human race via electromagnetic warfare under the banner of peace, as mothers cry for all etenity

How can we come together now, to revitalize our country under a banner of peace? Making America healthy again would suppose that we were a healthy nation to begin with. How can we Make America Healthy Now? is the question. Unfortunately, rainbows weren’t good enough for America, or most of the world for that matter. The lustre of greed outshone God’s convenant, as we electrified the entire Earth with the incandescent light bulb in 1889.

Our relationship with light took a dark turn as we descended down the alleyways of vanity, thinking we could control a force that was our master, or worse yet - believing other Masters of the Universe could harness our brilliance for us. King Louis XIV (1643-1715) called himself the Sun King, since he believed he was the center of the Universe. Louis XIV also believed he was a divine version of the beautiful, feared and loved god Apollo, the god of the Sun. Apollo had the ability to ward off all kinds of evils, but if necessary, he could send a plague and then avert it. What else, other than the Sun, could have such a power?

Asclepius: publicly electrocuted for challenging the State

As Light gives birth to Night, Apollo gave birth to Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine and healing dreams. Asclepius met a tragic end when he was struck down by a thunderbolt from Zeus, the child of Cronos (time). Zeus saw Asclepius and his art of healing as a threat to the eternal division between humanity and the gods, especially following rumors that Asclepius' healing powers were able to raise the dead.

Food for thought: could it be that we are already dead in this material realm as the Egyptians believed, only to attain everlasting life upon our passing? Or could the myth of Asclepius mean that we heal our material selves during sleep, and are thus able to raise ourselves up upon waking? What do you think?

Today we can see how the same history is rhyming with so-called experts trying to control the narrative when it comes to what’s best for our health, and what’s best for the corporations that mandate our seclusion with smart cities outfitted with the thunder of electromagnetic crowd control.

The myth of Asclepius may teach us one of two lessons: 1) don’t challenge God, or you will be punished; 2) challenge the God who would strike you down, lest you use the body our True Creator gave us to heal. Unraveling these deep-seated beliefs is critical if we want to be able to heal as One nation under God.

But who is God?

Is it only your God? Is it a Sun King? Is it Trump? Who is to say?

What if God wasn’t a Being of the State, but a state of being called Love?

Humans have been taught to hate themselves for so long that they’ve forgotten how to love one another, let alone themselves. As a result, we haven’t valued ourselves enough to take what is our birthright - our orange ball in the sky, the orange glow of incandescent light bulbs, and well…actual oranges.

Ancient Orange

During the Renaissance, the orange fruit came to symbolise wealth and power among the nobility, particularly among the Medici, a political dynasty founded in Tuscany in the 13th century. In the 17th century, the Orangery at Versailles was built, and is undoubtedly one of Europe’s largest orangeries. During his reign, Louis XIV owned 3000 orange trees at Versailles.

(L) Medici coat of arms containing blood oranges (C) The Gardens at Versailles (R) Man wearing a turban

In ancient times, orange was often associated with the gods and goddesses, as it symbolized their power and strength. In Roman culture, oranges symbolized the Sun and were associated with fertility and abundance. In Greek mythology, orange was the color of Zeus’ lightning bolts and his chariot when he rode across the sky. In Hinduism, the god Vishnu was said to have been clothed in an orange robe during certain religious ceremonies, while many Hindus believe meditation on an orange light will bring them closer to enlightenment. A symbol of wisdom and courage, orange is a popular choice for sarees and turbans. In China, orange was prominently featured in art and attire to signify joy, spirituality, and the balance between yin and yang. Indigenous cultures across Africa use orange in ceremonial attire and rituals to invoke protection from spirits or to celebrate life transitions. In Christianity, the color symbolizes the fire of the Holy Spirit and serves as a reminder of penance, sacrifice, and spiritual fervor.

The Sun King of America

“It is certain that he passionately wanted glory, rather than the conquests themselves…what he really liked was the name he made for himself.” ~ Voltaire, speaking of Louis XIV

Today many of us worship the God of the State, while proclaiming we only believe in the God up above. America’s Orange Man now leads our nation with a decree: to Make America Healthy Again. In a recent Executive Order called “Unleashing American Energy,” Trump stated his intention to “safeguard the American people’s freedom to choose from a variety of goods and appliances, including but not limited to light bulbs.” Trump’s Chronic Disease Commission will even include an investigation of “electromagnetic radiation” (EMR).

While this is a positive step in the direction of consumer choice, the reality is that Trump does not have the authority to terminate the current ban on incandescent light bulbs. Executive orders often function more as executive opinions and still must operate within the limits of federal law, which means this Executive Order cannot repeal existing Department of Energy (DOE) regulations.

What are the current DOE regulations pertaining to light bulbs?

From a recent article by Inside Lighting:

The 45 lumens per watt standard remains in effect. While this requirement is established under federal law, the Department of Energy (DOE) can modify efficiency regulations through its rule making process, which includes public comment, regulatory review, and potential legal challenges. Congress could also change the law directly, but this is not likely or expected.​​​​​​​ Executive orders cannot override statutory requirements. They can direct federal agencies to review or adjust how regulations are implemented but cannot change the legal framework underpinning those regulations.​​​​​​​ Traditional incandescent bulbs are still non-compliant. Manufacturing or importing incandescent bulbs that do not meet the efficiency standard remains prohibited under federal law.*

*The current ban is only on the manufacture and sale of incandescents, not their usage (yet).

My colleague Mark Baker at The Soft Lights Foundation is at the forefront of fighting the battle for healthier lighting. On January 21, 2025, Mark filed a FOIA lawsuit against the FDA for unlawfully withholding documents related to decision making involving LED products. In 2005, Congress passed the Energy Policy Act, which stated its goal of developing alternatives to incandescent light bulbs that were more energy-efficient and cost-competitive. The Soft Lights Foundation contends that the US Department of Energy did not meet these objectives because Light Emitting Diode technology:

is not “energy-efficient” when compared to the incandescent light bulb* LED light is hazardous to human health, including causing acute reactions such as seizures and migraines has more environmental impact, not less, due to its solid state electronics.

Which bulb looks simpler to manufacture?

Incandescent vs LED

Why are LEDs not energy efficient?

The common belief of LEDs being more energy-efficient is false. Even though a 60-watt incandescent bulb may cost $9.50 more per year to operate than a 9-watt LED the energy produced is not the same. An energy efficient replacement is one that provides the same quality of service as the previous product, but using less energy.

“In DOE’s own words, LEDs are a directional light source with unique characteristics (e.g. spikey spectral power distribution, square wave flicker, spatially non-uniform directional light). Thus, LEDs do not meet the requirements of the 2005 Energy Policy Act and an LED is not energy efficient as compared to an incandescent.” ~ Letter to the incoming Inspector General at the US Department of Energy, from The Soft Lights Foundation, January 28, 2025

Watts a Lumen?

The current DOE regulations are based on standards set over one hundred years ago in 1924, and based on a measure of brightness called lumens. The light you buy at the store is rated in lumens per watt (L/W). Watts are a measure of power. The lumens we receive today from a typical LED bulb only give us light in the color spectrum of green and yellow, while depriving us of all the colors of the rainbow:

By measuring lumens, we only account for the light we can see, and discount the invisible. Quality is more important than quantity - especially when it comes to light, and chocolate. The characteristics of light are measured in wavelengths (nm) and the length of the wave determines the biological effect. For instance, incandescents emit infrared as well as UV, which not only helps to heat our home during the winter months, but helps our organs detoxify by increasing melatonin. There are a multitude of health benefits to seeing all the colors of the incandescent rainbow:

Stealing more light

The rule by the DOE to ban manufacture of any bulb with an efficiency less than 45 L/W removed incandescents from store shelves, and in 2028 sales of light bulbs performing at less than 125 L/W will also be banned. As Americans struggle to find healthy light bulbs, a few alternatives still exist, such as “zero blue” LED violet bulbs, red light bulbs to protect melatonin, as well as broad spectrum circadian LED bulbs that mimic natural daylight. Most of these bulbs currently operate under 125 L/W, and would also be banned as 2028 approaches. This means biologically-friendly LEDs on the market like NIRA will not be available:

NIRA emits infrared, which increases melatonin VS other LEDs which have a poor spectrum of light

Blue light for mind control?

If energy efficiency isn’t the main reason LEDs are being rolled out, what could be the US government’s motivation to remove the healthier parts of the light spectrum? We know that artificial blue light can damage our retina, as well as alter our mood by changing normal levels of dopamine.

Neurosurgeon Jack Kruse recently appeared on The Danny Jones Podcast, and expressed the following concern:

“Obama banned incandescent bulbs b/c incandescent bulbs not only have fake blue light, they also have purple and red, which is what you need as the antidote to blue. This isn't about energy efficiency or better picture quality, it's about creating an environment where we're constantly exposed to the type of light that can be used to manipulate our minds.” ~ Dr. Jack Kruse

How can we make America incandescent again?

Like the Sun King, President Trump has admitted to his own vanity. This is why Trump made headlines in 2019 for joking that LED bulbs gave him a bad look.

"The bulb that we're being forced to use, No. 1 to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst." ~ Donald J. Trump

Even though Trump may not admire his own orange hue, incandescents contain the orange wavelengths that our bodies need to live, and look beautiful. Why not help Trump, and all of the Kardashian wannabes out there, realize that LEDs are making them ugly? Inflows from the palaces of Hollywood would help the economy switch back to the industrial-scale manufacture of incandescence.

From The 48 Laws of Power, a treatise on political maneuvering: “Put your enemies off-balance: Find the chink in their vanity through which you can rattle them and you hold the strings. Play on uncontrollable emotions— pride, vanity, love, hate.”

What are screens costing our beauty?

Olle Johansson, associate professor and head of the Experimental Dermatology Unit, Department of Neuroscience, at the Karolinska Institute (famous for its Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine) in Stockholm, Sweden, is a world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects.

Olle Johansson

Johansson has published more than 300 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the field of basic and applied neuroscience.3

In one of several related studies, Johansson found a profound increase in mast cells in facial skin samples from people whose skin had become toxified with wireless radiation. Mast cells regulate our immune response and play a key role in the inflammatory process. For example, when mast cells detect a substance that triggers an allergic reaction (e.g. pollen) or electromagnetic poisoning (e.g. Wi-Fi or blue light), they release histamine and other chemicals into the bloodstream. Histamine makes our blood vessels expand and the surrounding skin itchy and swollen.

Illustration depicting mast cell activation Source

“For me, it was immediately clear that persons claiming skin reactions after having been exposed to computer screens very well could be reacting in a highly specific way - especially if the provocative agent was radiation.” ~ Olle Johansson

Johansson began to study the skin of these patients, and proved that they had a real skin condition that was provoked by sitting in front of a computer screen. The damage was similar to that caused by ultraviolet radiation from the sun. He also showed that the radiation from computers causes measurable changes even in the skin of “normal” people, and also in the skin of laboratory animals.

Professor Johansson named the new disease “screen dermatitis.” However, since such individuals also usually complained of other symptoms, such as chest pain, memory loss, fatigue, insomnia, dizziness, nausea, and headache, the more general term “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” came into use. Artificial blue light and wireless radiofrequency interferes with natural skin pigmentation.

Similarly, radiofrequency rides along the surface of the electrical wiring in our home (the skin effect). When applied to the human body, RF creates a layer of electrosmoggy-sunblock around us, that clogs our pores with radiation, not allowing us to detoxify and repair our skin with natural light.

It seems as if AI filters, personas, and avatars are coming at just the right time, just as the beauty of those exposing themselves to endless selfies has tarnished - the digital stimulus that caused the problem is now creating the solution. As of 2022, the direct health care costs of dermatitis (face + other areas) were $10,474 per patient per year.

Please share with fish-lipped friends or your teen, and help them understand that being cool on social media means they’ll look like a hot mess:

Excessive light exposure can accelerate the aging process via accelerated loss of skin elasticity and pigment. photo credit: Dimitri Otis/Getty Images

Shedding some light on reality

Given current energy codes, commercial buildings are unlikely to revert to incandescent lighting. This leaves the residential market as the only viable space where traditional bulbs could regain popularity.

Well before the DOE standard of 45 L/W took effect, major lighting manufacturers had been dismantling production lines for standard incandescent bulbs, scrapping the equipment needed for large-scale manufacturing. Restarting production would require significant investment.

“Certain specialty incandescent bulbs remain legal in the U.S. and continue to be sold. For example, Philips still manufactures specialty incandescent bulbs for specific applications. The company's website also lists standard 60-watt A19 incandescent bulbs for certain global markets.

From Inside Lighting:

“With nearly all domestic light bulb manufacturing shuttered, any resurgence of standard incandescent bulbs would likely rely on imports - likely from China, a key source of manufactured light bulbs. Given President Trump’s well-documented opposition to Chinese imports, this factor alone could further complicate any large-scale comeback of traditional incandescent lighting.”

A Golden Dawn, or a Blue Flicker on the horizon?

In his first secretarial order, Trump’s Energy Secretary Chris Wright directed the department to initiate the “comprehensive review” of the department’s appliance standards program. “The Department will pursue a commonsense approach that does not regulate products that consumers value out of the market; instead, affordability and consumer choice will be our guiding light,” Wright said.

While a new administration could weaken enforcement or introduce regulatory loopholes, significant changes may still face legal and legislative hurdles. For now, the federal light bulb efficiency requirement of 45 lumens per watt remains in effect, which effectively bans most traditional incandescent bulbs.

3 Ways You Can Help

1 - Boycott blue light LEDs and buy incandescents wherever you can. Most big box stores don’t have them, but some do online, like Amazon, Walmart, and 1000bulbs.com

2 - Support The Soft Light Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Your donation helps offset the cost of lawsuits against the federal government for failing to regulate LED Visible Light radiation from LED headlights, LED streetlights, LED light bulbs, and LED flashing lights on emergency vehicles.

Mark Baker and The Soft Lights Foundation are requesting that the Office of the Inspector General open an investigation. Baker has initiated two FOIA requests in preparation for a lawsuit against the DOE for acting unlawfully when adopting the 45 lumen per watt and 120 lumen per watt regulations. Let’s help Mark repeal these outdated, unlawful standards!

3 - Share our article and support out work! Don’t leave your orange fish-lipped friends behind - help their inner goldfish shine.

Thank you for taking the time to read our work. We love you, and appreciate each and every one of you vying to Make All Healthy Again.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

P.S.

