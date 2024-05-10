On this episode, we discussed:
Why LEDs are anything but safe, and less energy-efficient
How artificial blue light disrupts our hormones and nervous system
Why incandescents are more biologically-beneficial
Recent legislative wins in the UK in favor of softer lighting
We are more powerful than we know.
Roman & Bohdanna
Additional resources:
The Soft Lights Foundation is one of the world’s leading advocacy groups for the protection of people from the harms of Visible Light radiation emitted by LEDs.
Another in”sight”ful article:
Join us in June for EMF summer school!
Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!
To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:
LED lights: What you need to know