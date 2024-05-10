LED lights: What you need to know

Mark Baker, Soft Lights Foundation

On this episode, we discussed:

Why LEDs are anything but safe, and less energy-efficient

How artificial blue light disrupts our hormones and nervous system

Why incandescents are more biologically-beneficial

Recent legislative wins in the UK in favor of softer lighting

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Additional resources:

The Soft Lights Foundation is one of the world’s leading advocacy groups for the protection of people from the harms of Visible Light radiation emitted by LEDs.

Another in”sight”ful article:

Join us in June for EMF summer school!

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST