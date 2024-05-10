The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
LED lights: What you need to know
14
0:00
-56:05

LED lights: What you need to know

Mark Baker: Founder of the Soft Lights Foundation
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
May 10, 2024
14
Share
Transcript
Mark Baker, Soft Lights Foundation

On this episode, we discussed:

  • Why LEDs are anything but safe, and less energy-efficient

  • How artificial blue light disrupts our hormones and nervous system

  • Why incandescents are more biologically-beneficial

  • Recent legislative wins in the UK in favor of softer lighting

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Additional resources:

The Soft Lights Foundation is one of the world’s leading advocacy groups for the protection of people from the harms of Visible Light radiation emitted by LEDs.

Another in”sight”ful article:

Why Parkinson's begins in the eye

Why Parkinson's begins in the eye

Roman S Shapoval
·
May 6
Read full story

Join us in June for EMF summer school!

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST

14 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
How can we "use the force"?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to survive electromagnetic poisoning
  Roman S ShapovalKeith Cutter, and Bohdanna Diduch
How we planned our last digital detox
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
What you don't know about oxytocin
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How we eclipsed our low-dopamine state
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Leland Stillman: a doctor practicing common sense
  Roman S Shapoval
The only scientist studying 5G health effects
  Roman S Shapoval