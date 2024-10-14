Happy Monday Morning,

Bad news: you won’t be getting in-depth, original articles from us for the next two weeks, as we’ll be taking some time to travel through the great state of Colorado.

Bohdanna and I will be soaking up the UV Sun of the mountains, so that we can regenerate those mitochondrial muscles for more writing, webinars, group coaching, and EMF research for the rest of the year.

Good news: you will be getting some in-depth, original articles by other thought-provoking Substack writers like

and

, with whom we had the privilege and honor to interview!

We’d like to share a recent interview we had with Eric Francis Coppolino of

.

We drove out to see Eric from our home in Ontario, to his abode in Buffalo. We figured the trek across the border was worth the in-person meeting, and we were right! There’s nothing that can compare to talking face-to-face in today’s world of emotionless AI and cold blue-lit screens.

In our interview, we discussed:

How we became passionate about EMF

Simple steps we can all take to reduce the harms of wireless tech

Marshall McLuhan, and why “the medium is the message.”

Why dirty electricity is one of North America’s most pernicious toxins

What are chronotypes?

Why all technological roads lead to Rome

After our chat we visited Love Canal, the site of an 1977 environmental disaster, which displaced residents and had homes flattened to their foundation in order to literally cover up the toxic waste. Today the scene looks, in the words of Eric, very “Chernobylesque.” We saw fire hydrants jutting out of bushes, and old street lamps embraced by taller trees. What we’ll never forget is the sound of the starlings, hundreds of whom flew in tight formation, and shouted songs of vitality to a toxic land that would absorb their roar, and become one, with its own horrid splendor.

Tree & wild plants grow on the Love Canal. Below the ground is a reservoir of endocrine disrupting chemical waste mostly from plastic manufacturing. Caption & Photo by Eric.

Thank you

for having Eric on your podcast in 2022. If it weren’t for you, we probably would have never met Eric!

We appreciate the fact that he was one of the only voices calling out the digital roots of the pandemic. When so many others were getting lost in the programming, variants, and computerized virus models of the same digital world seeking to ensnare our common sense, Eric led the way back to reason.

Thank you.

Power ON with light

Power OFF at night.

Roman & Bohdanna

