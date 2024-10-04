The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How to create atomic habits
How to create atomic habits

Habits of the rich & famous | subconscious habits vs conscious routines
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Oct 04, 2024
Transcript

“A habit cannot be tossed out the window;

it must be coaxed down the stairs a step at a time.”

-Mark Twain

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. The power of atomic habits and the science behind them

  2. Unusual habits of history’s rich and famous

  3. Helpful habit-changing tips we can adopt today

  4. How Roman deals with his coffee cravings

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Atomic Habits Book

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
