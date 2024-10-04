“A habit cannot be tossed out the window;
it must be coaxed down the stairs a step at a time.”
-Mark Twain
On this episode, we discuss:
The power of atomic habits and the science behind them
Unusual habits of history’s rich and famous
Helpful habit-changing tips we can adopt today
How Roman deals with his coffee cravings
We are more powerful than we know.
Roman & Bohdanna
How to create atomic habits