The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
2h

Thanks for this. I assume Jack Kruse has had a strong influence on your thinking and that is why you believe blue light is the cause of Parkinson's. But it seems clear to me that wireless frequencies and radiation of all kinds are what is driving this neurological disruption. Shutting off the wifi at night is definitely not enough. Staring at the sun will also not help. ALL WIRELESS DEVICES MUST GO, and this is especially true for those who have developed severe neurological issues as in Parkinson's disease. Once the person has removed all the intruder/offending energies from his/her home, only then will the person have a chance to fully heal. No amount of natural light is going to heal this problem. The SOURCE of the problem must be ELIMINATED.

As an aside, Jack Kruse's real job is to promote bitcoin -- a very dangerous thing to be supporting at this time. Anyone that is aware of the radiation issue and the growing issues with AI data centers siphoning water, electricity and ruining people's health, should quickly see this as a HUGE contradiction from what Kruse is allegedly promoting. You cannot promote bitcoin and be concerned about the radiation issue since bitcoin mining, like AI data centers, sucks massive amounts of water and electric and is ruining people's health. How come Kruse never mentions this? All he does is act totally arrogant and babble about blue light while trying to get everyone to invest in bitcoin.

Sigh. People are so easily led by frauds and hucksters.

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Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
2h

Do studies show that Parkinson’s is more prevalent in northern latitudes? We lived in AK for many years & winters were definitely challenging. SAD is a real thing. I recently had cataract surgery on one eye. I stressed to my surgeon that I did not want any UV ray blocking feature on the replacement lens. I hope I will do okay for the long haul. I would imagine cataracts also block UV rays to some degree. What say you? Thanks

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