The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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LW's avatar
LW
2hEdited

Truly enjoyed this article! Saving, sharing!

Why would anyone think it’s a good idea to dim the sun?

Might be hard for Arizonans to experience the sun in cool hours.

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