Zero EMF Ancestral Air Conditioning ❄️

By 2050, two-thirds of the world is predicted to have electric air conditioning.

Our climate is changing rapidly - on an electric scale.

The electromagnetic force is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 times stronger than the gravitational force.

Yet much of western science pretends that it does not exist.

Cooling ourselves down from the heat with electricity is a short-term solution that will only inflame our planet, and our health.

(L) Windcatchers in Yazd, Iran (C) children sleeping on fire escape (R) 1910 table fan runs on no electricity

Do Bohdanna and I use regular air conditioning?

Yes, however we apply a less-is-more approach of using blackout blinds, along with dirty electrical filters to reduce the overall usage and EMF impact.

Not to worry - we’ll be living in a clay hut soon: we hear they can store pretty good ice cream in those subterranean cellars.

All kidding aside: we’d love to know what you do for your air conditioning?

Do you shut it off at night?

Have you found better solutions that work?

Have you ever bought one of those gimmicky “airbreeze” handheld gadgets?

If you live in a dry climate, have you used evaporative cooling?

Join us as we discuss:

The cool history of air conditioning.

How to stay cool in the hottest place on earth using ancient technology

How air conditioning will spike global electricity demand

Using the sun to cool homes?

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional resources:

A home in the Sonoran desert that stays cool despite record breaking temps:

