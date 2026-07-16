Does 'natural' sunscreen really exist?

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(L) Grace & Rob (R) The Chaparral Plant

About Grace & Rob

Dear Subscribers,

This week we’re proud to have friends of ours from the Prescott Farmer’s Market on the show! Please welcome Grace & Rob of Arizona Desert Rain.

Bohdanna and I used to smother ourselves with ‘natural’ sunscreen that contains titanium dioxide, making us look like more pale than the ivory seashells we were picking up. Once we found out how natural (not!) this type of sunblock was, we decided not to use anything, and began to slowly exposed our skin to the sun. We just didn’t think there was anything else out there that could offer true protection.

One day we visited the farmer’s market here in town, and happened upon a wonderful booth where we began to learn all about the incredible properties of the chaparral plant from Grace & Rob. While their chaparral sun oil worked amazingly for us, we were also intrigued about the bug lotion, as the mosquitoes lately haven’t been that easy to kill. They fly around with lighting-fast speed, whizzing like drones around our ankles. Even Mr. Miyagi would definitely have a hard time snatching these buggers. Then again, Miyagi wasn’t trained in anti-nanotech robot karate. In short, the bug lotion worked better than any other product we had come across.

Since chaparral helps us absorb the radiation of the sun, could it also help us deal with non-native electromagnetic radiation?

Before we answer that question, here’s a story:

Nine months after the last atomic blast in Nevada, which turned the test area into a barren desert, scientists made a remarkable find. One small plant grew healthily where all else was totally vanquished. Intrigued, the scientists took the plant and the seeds to their laboratory for the utmost scrutiny.

What did they find?

The plant and seeds were loaded with a substance called nordihydroguaiaretic acid (NDGA). This ingredient not only protected the plant from nuclear radiation, but tests showed that it is a key to longer life for all living beings. Chaparral contains NDGA.

In Sir Jason Winters Book, “Killing Cancer” first published in 1980, he found that the Native American people of the southwest used chaparral every day for good health. Sir Jason used NDGA in his valiant fight and recovery from terminal cancer. You don’t have to only take our word for it on its healing benefits , you can check out a 2005 study from Duke University on the cancer-fighting properties of NDGA.

Today we’re honored to not only explore all of these benefits**, but more importantly celebrate the love that Grace & Rob put into all of their products.

Join us as we discuss:

How Grace & Rob were inspired to heal others with chaparral

What we need to know about the FDA and chemicals in most sunscreen

Why love is the first ingredient in all products made by Arizona Desert Rain

What other people are say about their products - testimonials

👉 Click here to check out the site of Arizona Desert Rain!

ARIZONA DESERT RAIN

*We’re not affiliates - we just love their products.

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** We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

Additional Resources:

Masaru Emoto’s experiments on intention + water

Click here to check out Sally’s amazingly informative website.

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