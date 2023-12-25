All articles are free. However, your support as a paid subscriber enables us to continue producing high-quality, independent research on important health topics like EMF.

To Our Lovely, Divine Subscribers:

Happy Christmas!

Today we’re sharing a gift with you, one of ancient knowledge. We’d give you our books as a present, but then you’re going to feel obliged to read them, and Canada post isn’t very reliable.

If you’re not celebrating Christmas, we believe you’ll still find this information riveting to say the least.

We know that many of our subscribers are smart cookies, and may already know what we’re about to share, but hey, repitition is the key to learning, is it not?

Ever wonder where the myth of Santa Claus actually comes from?

What if I were to tell you that Santa does exist?

Of all festivals celebrated all over the known world, the one held in honor of Santa Claus ranks as first in the hearts of all humanity, old as well as young.

I remember asking many questions about this mysterious Santa, and when I pressed too hard for answers, I got suspicious replies.

This was one of the first times I “woke up” as a child - when I began to mistrust the stories I was being told by the government of my family, and began to lose confidence in my parents’ charade.

Like many children, I was shocked when I found that Santa didn’t exist.

I didn’t shed tears, because I knew, and could feel in my heart, that there was a spirit behind the story.

Are you ready to believe in Santa once again?

What if I were to tell you that the Saint in all of us sends presents from the claustrum gland of our brain, down the chimney of our spine?

Before you close the page and report me to the elves, I ask that you have a little faith, as you once did when you were a child.

This version of the Santa story will make a lot more sense, and is more practical than a fat man silently shimmying down a chimney like a ninja while wild animals patiently wait and prance like kittens on your roof.

This story doesn’t mean that we don’t believe in a higher God, but that divinity resides within each of us.

Santa comes down the chimney of our spinal column

On either side of our thalamus, which is an inner-region of our brain, there sit two glands - the pineal in back and pituitary in front.

The pineal is cone shaped and secretes a yellow or golden fluid, while the pituitary is elliptical and contains a whitish secretion like milk.

The fluids from both of these glands come from the claustrum, which means “cloister” or “barrier.”

Can you think of a certain tree that has cones and secretes a yellow sap from the top?

The pituitary also secretes a fluid that stimulates the growth of connective tissues and to be essential to sex development.

The precious gift, also known as our cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), flows from our North Pole, down our spinal cord.

In the Greek language, from which the New Testament was translated, this fluid is called Christos, which is the Greek word for oil.

“These two glands are the male and female, the Joseph and Mary of the physical body, and are the parents of the spiritual son born in the solar plexus of each human being, commencing about the age of twelve. This yellow and white material, which is the milk and honey referred to in the Bible, at last reaches the solar plexus via semi-lunar ganglia (see chart), the Bethlehem of the physical body. In Hebrew, Bethlehem means “house” (Beth) of bread (lehem). “I am the bread of life,” said the allegorical Jesus. In the solar plexus is a thimble-shaped depression/ a cave or manger, and in this is deposited the psycho-physical seed, or holy child, born of this immaculate conception. This psycho-physical seed is also called “fish,” as it has the odor of fish and is formed in the midst of the waters, the pure water. ‘Jesus is a fish in the midst of the waters’ (St. Augustine) Before birth the human fetus floats, like a fish, in the fluids by which it is surrounded. And as it is with the child formed on the generative plane, so it is with the spiritual child born in the solar-plexus the Bethlehem. Joseph and Mary, by furnishing the material for the spiritual child which was to redeem the child or body formed in generation, paid the symbolical redemption money. Holy Ghost is Greek for breath. The breath, descending the vagus nerve into the solar plexus, enters the manger where Joseph and Mary are, and where Jesus the Seed is literally "conceived by the Holy Ghost" - George W. Carey, MD God-Man: The Word Made Flesh (1920)

The Pineal Ornament of our Human Tree

The pine cone itself also has symbolic ties to the idea of eternity.

The spiralling shape of the pine cone adheres to the Golden Ratio, a number that shows up all over nature and wherever there is growing life.

The Fibbonaci sequence, Golden Ratio

The pine cone was revered by ancient pagan people as the fruit (or seed) of the evergreen - a symbol which is connected to ideas of eternal life. It has also been considered a phallic symbol for its shape and role in creating life.

The following are some possible examples of pine cones appearing in ancient art.

Egypt: In ancient Egypt, the symbol of the pinecone is found depicted on the Staff of Osiris (from about 1224 BC). This image shows two serpents that intertwine on their way up the staff which is topped with a pinecone.

Some researchers link the snakes with the Hindu practice of kundalini energy flowing up the spine– in which the pine cone acts as the pineal gland (or Ajna chakra).

Detail of the Staff of Osiris

Greece and Rome, Italy : The god known as Dionysus to the ancient Greeks and Bacchus to the ancient Romans was often shown holding a staff covered with ivy leaves topped with a pine cone. This symbolic staff was known as a thyrsus and was carried and used by mystics in their rituals.

Later, the Romans built a massive bronze pine cone sculpture (pigna) that reportedly sat on the top of the Pantheon and served as a fountain. Now, this is thought to be the largest pine cone statue in the world. It can be found today in front of the Vatican. The peacocks at either side represent immortality and ascension.

When

and I visited the Vatican, our Italian tour guide explicitly told us that the pine cone represents the pineal gland and connection to the spiritual realm.

Our pineal gland is piezoelectric, which means that it’s a crystal that converts mechanical energy into electricity or vice-versa. This is why practices like holotropic breathwork (breathing deeply for extended periods of time), which is mechanical, stimulates an electrical current up the vortex of energy that is our spine, eventually tapping our pineal gland. When we knock on our pineal gland, we can open the door to the spirit world as we secrete an endogenous (naturally-occurring) form of DMT.

This may sound scary for some of us, but it can be a lot safer than taking ayahuasca from an unknown source or sketchy shaman wannabe. I’ve haven’t gone on an ayahuasca journey yet, but I have done holotropic breathwork, and can tell you that I saw the whole world as ONE. Everything came alive, and I could feel the trees and plants around me, dancing as one being. The overwhelming feeling I experienced was love. This feeling only lasted for a few minutes, but I did feel lighter, and overall more peaceful for weeks after.

Our breath is the spark we use to feed the furnace of our soul, allowing us to nourish our connection to the to spirit world with the electric tree of the spine God gave us. For those of you who may need further proof that our body has this inherent electrical current, I recommend you read The Body Electric by Robert O. Becker, who showed how children can even regenerate amputated fingers with the body’s direct current (DC) electricity.

To learn more about the DC electric fields of our bodies, and in our environment, read:

The “Evil” Eye

In ancient Greek, the peacock is associated with Argos, a monster with one hundred eyes that could see everything – the all-seeing eye. It is no coincidence that in medieval Europe (Italy and UK), the feather of the peacock became associated with bad luck and called the ‘evil eye’. In Asia, peacock feathers are a symbol of good luck.

Christmas trees as symbols of immortality

The use of plants in the home for religious celebrations can be traced all the way back to the ancient Egyptians and their worship of the Sun god, Ra.

Like many ancient cultures, the Egyptians the Winter Solstice for 12 days starting on December 21st, commemorating the re-birth of the Sun god Ra on the 25th.

For the three days prior to the 25th, the Sun is barely be visible during the daytime because it was at its lowest point in the sky.

On the 25th of December, the Sun god (Son of God) would finally rise.

Using palm branches for decoration

During the Winter Solstice, the Ancient Egyptians celebrated by decorating their homes with lush plants such as palm leaves and branches. These trees were green all year round (much like the evergreen fir tree regularly used for modern-day Christmas trees) and were used to show triumph over death during the darker days of winter.

In northern Europe, the Celtic Druid priests often decorated their temples with evergreen tree branches as symbols of eternal life.

The Vikings (and other Scandinavian & Germanic people of this time) celebrated the Yuletide Festival for 12 days starting on December 25th. The festival was primarily a celebration of the re-awakening of nature brought on by the returning of the Sun after the Winter Solstice.

During this time, the Norse god Odin would fly across the sky on his eight-legged horse, Sleipnir, delivering gifts to children (remind you of anyone?). The children would leave their boots by the fireplace (much like we do today with stockings) for Odin to pop the presents into.

Odin on his eight-legged horse, Sleipnir

Norse people believed that evergreen plants had magical properties that would protect them from the evil spirits that would come out at the darkest time of year. They hung branches of evergreen trees, holly, and mistletoe over their doors and windows as protection. During the Yule Festival, the Vikings would also decorate a “Yule Tree” with small statues of their gods, clothing, and food.

The world awaits the rebirth of the Sun and Christ on December 25th.



Could Jesus also have been a physical incarnation of God’s order in the stars above?

Could the Sun of God and sacred oil be the Christ Consciousness within us all?

If Christ sacrificed Himself for our sins, isn’t it time to repay Him by redeeming the sacred seeds He so lovingly gave us?

Let’s say Hello to our Halo

Have you also ever wondered why spiritual figures are often depicted with halos?

Many who practice meditation and cultivating physical energy through nourishing the nervous system with foods high in electrons, along with maintaining a higher vibrating emotional states of loving kindness, believe that we can emanate our own auras.

Each morning I envision a light coming into my head at the location of the pineal gland, using the cubicle cross activation technique described by biogeometry practitioner Robert Gilbert, who I first heard about through

.

The cross is an ancient symbol, pre-dating Christianity, and carries many different esoteric meanings. One way to envision this symbol is not two-dimensional, as seen in the icon below, but as a three-dimensional cross, which is the God-given light emanating through our nervous system.

Cubicle Cross

The gift of our expanded consciousness awaits.

Open wisely.

We are more powerful than we know.

GOD Bless,

Roman & Bohdanna

