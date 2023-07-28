In Part 1 we’ll discuss:
Why Roman became a health coach specializing in EMF
When did our natural environment undergo a radical energy shift?
When did anxiety first emerge?
Why is there such controversy around the health affects of wireless
In Part 2 we’ll take a deeper dive into:
How EMFs affect our nervous system
Some beneficial EMFs
Common, yet harmful EMFs that exist in our homes
Strategies we can take today to reduce exposure
*We’re not licensed medical professionals, and make no medical claims. We are sharing what’s worked for us.
I’m creating a course on EMF Basics & Ancestral Health
What are some ways we can reduce EMFs in our environment?
How can we regenerate in today’s modern world?
I’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives, in the Wireless Health & Safety course I’m creating.
Study: EMFs & Calcium: DOI: 10.2174/1567205019666220202114510
Article on DHA:
Series: Common EMFs in our homes
Why anxiety is an electrical illness