One thousand years ago, there was victory at Stamford.

For any history buffs out there, you’ll know that the Battle of Hastings in 1066 was a landmark event that ended in the defeat of the last Anglo-Saxon King, Harold II of England, by William, duke of Normandy, and established the Normans as the rulers of England.

Mainstream historians tell us that this marked the end of a barbaric, backwards era of infantry, hand to hand combat, and shield walls. Barbaric, yes, as the barba-rossa, or red-bearded Anglo-Saxons, were finally overwhelmed in 1066.

However having a good supply of infantry was certainly not backward, just as being a protestor with a sign and a solid handshake can often go much further than one million likes on the polarized internet ghettos of instagram.

What does Anglo-Saxon warfare have to do with EMF?

Hold onto your shield…I’m getting to it!

Did you know that there was battle immediately preceding the Battle of Hastings, where the Anglo-Saxons, with King Harold at the head of their field army, defeated what turned out to be the last Viking invasion of England?

The Battle of Stamford Bridge, 1066, painted by Norwegian artist Peter Nicolai Arbo (1831-1892)

This was the Battle of Stamford Bridge, near York England on September 25th 1066, when King Harold II, at the head of the main Anglo-Saxon field army, defeated what turned out to be the last Viking invasion of England.

If it were not for the decisive death of King Harold at the Battle of Hastings, the good old-fashioned tactics of the Anglo Saxons, using shield walls, could have very well held up and won the day. From military historian Neil Faulkner, in his article Stamford Bridge: The Last Anglo-Saxon Victory:

“Lack of good infantry was sometimes a problem. But medieval rulers wise enough to raise and deploy them – or simply to employ their noble men-at-arms on foot – invariably found them as capable of withstanding charges of heavy horse as their peers in other periods. The Scots pikemen of Falkirk and Bannockburn…did not so much represent a return of infantry to battlefield predominance as a continuation of an unbroken infantry tradition obscured by feudal and romantic myth.”

Our shield wall is magnetic

We are told that there’s nothing we can do when it comes to the power of the US military, the FCC, and Big Tech, however we together are forming that shield wall.

We are coming together everywhere, and human consciousness is rising.

International coalitions are being formed as we speak.

Parents are removing their children from schools that do not accommodate them with a hard-wired connection.

Teens and adults are ditching their phones for a book.

Couples are cancelling Netflix and subscribing to Gaia, and The Power Couple.

The 21st Century Battle of Stamford

Last month, the Board of Representatives in Stamford Connecticut rejected an agreement, brokered by the governor, that set terms for allowing telecommunications carriers to install 5G equipment on city-owned utility poles.

Why Stamford?

For one, it is a rich town, and its residents may have more time and money to invest into looking after their health.

If you remember from my previous article “How do children become addicted to cell phones?”, I cited how Silicon Valley execs like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates didn’t even give their own children wireless technology.

If we’re told cell phones are safe, then why do certain citizens and areas like Stamford believe wireless is a concern?

For a primer on the safety myth, read:

Stamford Rejects 5G Deployment

From the article by Angela Carella, Stamford Rejects Deal Allowing 5G on City-Owned Utility Poles:

“Twenty-one city representatives Wednesday decided against accepting the state’s template for applications by telecoms that seek to place antennas and other equipment on poles in public rights of way. Representatives said they were persuaded by research presented during an October meeting of the board’s Land Use Committee claiming to show that 5G technology can cause brain damage, headaches, memory loss, damage to reproductive organs and the nervous system, and genetic damage, as well as harm to trees, birds, insects and wildlife.

They rejected the state’s application template despite advice from Gov. Ned Lamont’s mediation panel and city attorneys who said they would lose in court if telecom companies are prevented from using public utility poles and they sue. Federal law prohibits local governments from legislating on the alleged health risks of radiofrequency radiation emitted by 5G antennas, the attorneys said. “

Yes you read that right - safety doesn’t come first, but last, when it comes to the industrial flames of progress. This is why many towns are fighting 5G installations based on aesthetics and property values, as I cited in this article:

City Rep. Sean Boeger said the possibility of losing in court should not be a factor in the deliberations of legislative bodies.

I applaud representatives like Sean Boeger for their fearless attitude.

“The threat of whether we’re going to be sued is not a winning argument when a potential health concern is involved.” -City Rep. Sean Boeger

City Rep. Don Mays, an engineer and retired safety officer for a telecom company, said he questions the findings of the panelists who addressed the board last month. The range of 5G is short, and radiation falls off as you move away from it, Mays said.

“The worst offender is not these small cell towers (atop utility poles) and it’s not 5G,” Mays said. “Most radiation exposure is from cellphones. That’s the way to eliminate radiation exposure, but how many people are willing to give up their cellphones? We’ve become dependent on them. They cause radiation even when we’re not talking on them. We’re exposed from inside our homes.”

I second Don here, at least on this point. So many of us rally against “the towers” yet we refuse to cut out the root of addiction and consumerism that grows antennas like leaves on a tree of fallen humanity.

An increasing number of people have no land line or fiber optic connection, city representative Eric Morson said, and “they rely completely on cell service. There is a growing need for cell service because, for more people, it’s the only option. Maybe the greater risk is not being able to communicate from your home.”

Why don’t more of us have fiber connections?

Could it be that the wireless industry faces less government safety regulations, and is more lucrative as a result?

From Theodora Scarato, Executive Director of Environmental Health Trust:

“The EPA has no funded mandate nor dedicated staff to maintain expertise in the area of non-ionizing EMF. The EPA also stated they are not aware of any developed safety limits or research reviews related to impacts of wireless on birds, bees, wildlife and the natural environment.”

The EPA has repeatedly confirmed the fact that wireless radiation limits do not address long term exposure.

Continued from the article by Angela Carella:

“So far Stamford has delivered the only rejection among the five cities targeted in the mediation initiated by Lamont’s office to advance faster, wider-ranging mobile technology for Connecticut residents and businesses. Al Smith, an attorney with Murtha Cullina who represented the cities in the state mediation, said Thursday that officials in Bridgeport and Hartford have approved the template, and New Haven and Waterbury have not yet acted.”

Attorney Joseph Sandri, a former Stamford resident and one of the panelists who spoke during the board’s committee meeting last month, called in to voice his opinion

Sandri was among the attorneys in a 2021 case, Environmental Health Trust vs. Federal Communications Commission, in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C., Circuit ruled that the federal agency failed to explain how its regulations protect the public against any harmful effects of wireless radiation.

The case challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to leave in place regulations dating to 1996 which determine how much radiofrequency radiation exposure from cell phones, cell towers, Wi-Fi and wireless networks is safe. The premise of the case is that the dated guidelines do not consider possible harm from radio frequency radiation at lower levels, and effects of the widespread use of wireless devices that exists 27 years later.

Time to strike like a grounded Anglo-Saxon:

“The FCC rules are now under remand in federal court, and the FCC still has not explained why the rules have not been updated,” Sandri told the board. “The city has the right to independently monitor wireless networks for compliance with the FCC’s ancient exposure rules, so the city should be given the opportunity to object” to telecom applications to place 5G antenna on publicly owned utility poles.

City Rep. James Grunberger cited the FCC’s defeat in federal court in making his argument to reject the state’s recommendation for telecom applications.

“The federal government does not have guidelines for long-term exposure, so we need to protect our city ourselves, and not succumb to legal threats,” Grunberger said. “Each of these small cells on these poles contains up to 100 antennas, and they’re close to people’s windows. We should assert our ability to reject these antennas. We have to err on the side of caution.”

Mays said a strong case is to be made for better cellular coverage, given all the dead spots in Stamford.

“It’s not just an inconvenience; it inhibits businesses. You may not be able to make a 911 call from your home, or from your car or when you’re out walking.”

If more of the public understood that pretty soon they won’t be walking, but crawling, as all of Earth dials 911 with “dead spots” of wildlife, then we would be less concerned with calling the police, and more concerned about the last call we’ll ever make to loved ones, as the relentless invasion of radiofrequency on our peaceful island of Earth ensues for an eternity.

Ok that’s all the doom and gloom I’m going to give you. Back to empowering us with knowledge and solutions.

From citizen scientist

:

The signal goes out forever. It does not just travel to the nearest cell tower, and it does not travel in only that direction. It goes on forever, in all directions, as long as there are no hills or objects in the way. It pollutes your entire neighborhood and it travels upward to the sun and stars. It just keeps on going. Those few people who owned an analog cell phone back in 1996 may remember how far apart cell towers used to be. As long as there were no hills in the way, you used to be able to get a signal from 90 miles away. The only reason cell towers have to be so close together today is because a single tower can only serve a limited number of people. The more users, the more towers have to be built. Also the more bandwidth, the more towers have to be built: using cell phones as computers and not just phones means there have to be a lot more towers. That, and the fact that digital signals are more subject to interference than analog signals. But the radiation still goes on forever.

Choose your own (fiber) adventure:

Where do we go from here?

“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” -Yogi Berra

The contract templates for 5G are between the telecomm companies like AT&T, Verizon, and cities like Stamford. According to the CT Governor’s office, if Stamford wants to change the terms of the contract, they must approach Verizon, etc.

What template will Stamford choose?

Ride into the southwesterly Sunset like a hardwired cowboy our pale fishermen!

Two American cities, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Longmont, Colorado, decided to make the most of it when broadband (fiber) networks became available in 2009. Chattanooga's electric company the Electric Power Board even built its system with assistance from federal grant money.

During the first three years of the broadband network's existence (2009-2012), home values in Chattanooga increased 14 percent and median household income rose 13.5 percent, even as the state government cut almost 3,000 jobs.5 In 2014, Longmont rolled out NextLight, a municipal broadband system that allows residents to download data at a rate of one gigabit per second for about $50 a month.

How other countries are reducing EMF:

Here’s a list of schools worldwide have removed Wi-Fi: EHT Trust

Remember those Silcon Valley execs I mentioned?

Guess where they send their children?

To Waldorf Schools like this one in Hadley, MA, which has hard-wired their high school internet connections, and has policy requiring phones off during the school day and that the kids place their cell phones in a storage area each day while at school.

If you are an educator or legislator, please connect with me by either leaving a comment or sending me an email to forum@romanshapoval.com.

I am working with an international coalition of EMF activists, scientists, and researchers to establish standards for safe technology in the coming era.

You can read this document, facilitated by

,

, and

for reference:

How do we keep the momentum of Stamford going?

Wars are won on the barren battle plains of our heart. Each of us must take a stand now, and draw boundaries with the radiation that is killing the planet, otherwise there won’t be anyone left who can stand, but sitting comfortably in their cushy chair, watching the hunger games unfold from their assisted dying condonium.

If you can’t stand, you can’t fight.

Here are some other brothers and sisters standing together, building a shield wall for our next generations:

I got most of these resources from

, who approaches digital minimalism practically:

Bracing our souls

Behind the shield wall

Fated to die free

Destined to live on

Warrior poets for eternity.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman

