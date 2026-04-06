The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Angela's avatar
Angela
5h

As winter nears in the southern hemisphere, I watched my cat this morning bathing in a pool of early morning sunlight - not with her back to the sun, but face forward (eyes closed).

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Mazel Lee's avatar
Mazel Lee
7hEdited

I now have questions! 😃

1. I’m curious as to why India began getting less light when these companies moved in? Were people suddenly and increasingly indoors more?

2. According to this theory, would people living in areas far away from the equator always naturally be more obese due to insufficient sunlight?

3. Rather than snack on a carrot, snack on light…how do you know how much light exposure you should be getting?

4. How much blue light should people be getting? Are LED lights now filling our homes destroying our health?

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