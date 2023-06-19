DONATE TO THE ELECTROSENSITIVE SOCIETY

Do you get anxiety?

What if our bouts of anxiety and tightness in our chest have less to do with “bad thoughts” and more to do with our bodies being jolted with electric shocks and radiation from technology?

Did you know that the term anxiety nervosa was invented by Sigmund Freud at the dawn of the Age of Electricity, as hundreds of thousands of miles of telegraph wire had begun to traverse our globe? :

Are you Electrosensitive?

All of us are affected by electromagnetic fields (EMF). In fact, we are an electromagnetic field. Our hearts and brains emit frequencies in concert with Earth’s own Schumann Resonance. However some of us have more finely-tuned instruments than others. Some of us may react more strongly to chemicals, scents, or be more perceptive to the emotions of animals or people around us.

For instance, young people are very attuned to EMFs, and may be more sensitive to changes in the electromagnetic environment.

How do EMFs affect human beings?

Share

Like the truth, feeling is a blessing and a curse. Pain is beneficial because it alerts us to a threat, and means our nervous system is working properly, but first it makes us feel miserable.

Symptoms of electrosensitivity

Symptoms can include, but are not limited to, a combination of sleep disturbances, chronic fatigue, chronic pain including migraine headaches; poor short-term memory; brain fog, depression, anxiety, skin problems; dizziness; loss of appetite; movement difficulties; visual problems; tinnitus; frequent night-time urination including bed-wetting among children; heart palpitation; difficulty regulating blood sugar levels; nose bleeds; asthma; cold extremities; reproductive problems; among other symptoms.

Those who are sensitive develop these symptoms at levels well below international accepted guidelines.

Share

How to find support for electrosensitivity

Some people become electrohypersensitive (EHS ) and become so sensitive to electromagnetic fields they cannot function in society. Working behind a computer becomes impossible. A trip to a coffee shop with WiFi becomes a challenge.

They are often misdiagnosed as having fibromyalgia or some kind of syndrome* and are prescribed medication. When your electrohypersensitive symptoms turn into a major neurological disorder, it’s extremely difficult to function in society and you need to seek specialized medical attention from doctors that have been trained to reduce environmental toxins and viral loads in the body that weaken the immune system.

*tip: whenever your doctor says you have a type of syndrome, they probably don’t know what is causing it, as syndrome means “a collection of symptoms.”

Leave a comment

From The Electrosensitive Society:

“In North America, most doctors are unaware of how to recognize and treat EHS.. There are countries in Europe that recognize EHS as a disability and provide medical services to their population. Doctors in North America who want to specialize in treating EHS patients often travel to Germany, Austria or Switzerland where they can take courses on environmental medicine.”

If you or someone you know feels that they have become electrosensitive from over-exposure to electromagnetic fields and require help, the Electrosensitive Society has produced an interactive questionnaire using guidelines from the Austrian Medical Association:

Emf Syndrome Questionnaire 467KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Use this as a starting reference as you seek professional treatment from doctors that are local to you. The more you can learn and understand how your environment is effecting you, the faster you will be on the road to recovery.

If you live in the UK: Electrosensitivity UK (ES-UK) is a network of support and researchers that are there to help: https://www.es-uk.info/about-us/

How many people suffer from EHS?

Independent researcher in bioelectromagnetics Michael Bevington conducted a peer-reviewed study , which estimates the prevelance of moderate cases of EHS in those living in developed nations to be 18 percent, and severe cases to be 0.65 percent.

This means that in the US alone, there are at least 63 million people who have EHS. Those with severe cases in the US (unable to function in society) total about 2.3 million.

Jolie Jones, an EHS survivor:

Share

An Official Disease with Poor Statistics

It’s hard to know how many suffer from EHS because this illness has only recently been recognized within the ICD (International Classification of Diseases). As a result, no regular statistical information has been forth coming.

Two new codes relate to illness caused by exposure to radiofrequency radiation (W90.0) and exposure to other non-ionizing radiation (W90.8). However these codes are also “non-billable”, which I’m guessing doesn’t drive an incentive by the medical establishment to address EHS.

Raise EHS Awareness!

Share

Electrosensitivity is not Electrophobia

In 2004, the WHO renamed Electrosensitivity as “Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance attributed to Electromagnetic Fields” (IEI-EMF), but suggested it was not a physical but a psychological condition based on a nocebo (“all in your head”) effect. Remember how anxiety nervosa was invented by Freud?

In fact, this theory conflates two separate conditions:

Electrosensitivity is physical:

Since the 1740s, electrosensitivity was established as a physical condition.

It was proved by subjects with 100% accuracy in studies from 1991, accepted under ICD-10 as EI Allergy in 2000, specifically listed as a functional impairment in Sweden in 2000, followed by the US, Canada, being recognized by courts worldwide- including the UK, from 2012.

Electrophobia is psychological:

Electrophobia has been established since 1903, first as radiophobia and then renamed as Electrophobia in 1989. It requires prior cognitive conditioning. Only about 1% of people with Electrosensitivity also have Electrophobia. Scientific evidence shows that the two conditions are different:

The blind, unaware and children without prior cognitive conditioning can have Electrosensitivity but cannot have Electrophobia.

Electrosensitivity has been shown to relate to a wide range of objective biomarkers, such as brain injuries evident in 3d fMRI scans, melatonin and histamine levels, and genetic haplotypes.

In contrast, none of these biomarkers has been shown to apply to Electrophobia.

What Causes EHS?

While there are multiple causes of EHS, common precursors include:

physical trauma to the central nervous system, such as concussion or whiplash. chemical trauma in the form of exposure to toxins including but not limited to drugs, pesticides, metals especially mercury and other neurotoxins. biological trauma in the form of lyme disease; fungal toxins; high parasite loads; etc. electrical trauma in the form of multiple shocks, short-term exposure to high levels of electromagnetic pollution (electrosmog), chronic exposure to moderate or low levels of electrosmog, and lightning strikes. an impaired immune system as a result of cancer treatments, biological implants, lupus or a poorly developed immune system in the very young and elderly.

On a personal note, I can say that I’ve been blessed with finding a community of other electrosensitive individuals, who are not only attuned to the rapidly-evolving times in which we live, but who are also caring and compassionate souls with years of experience in healing their own trauma.

Hope on the Horizon

There is a new commonwealth of health on the horizon in Canada called the Well Earth Collaborative (WEC) which seeks to build shelter and create decentralized support networks for those suffering with EHS, which whether you feel it or not, is ALL of us.

FIND A WEC HEALTH PROVIDER

Even if you don’t live in Canada, I encourage you to reach out if you need support, and donate if you are able. Feel free to send me a message as well, and I will do my best to answer or route your needs to someone who can.

You are more powerful than you know.

Roman

Share

Support EMF Research - Donate in BTC

BTC Address: bc1qfwtn8f95z7urkgfgj8c9t6dt3lay0shtgazr72

The new 5G meter by Safe Living Technologies is out!

PRE-ORDER HERE

Consider becoming a paid subscriber!

You’ll have access to our monthly Q&A webinars, along with tools and nuggets of wisdom we’ve created to navigate this wacky wireless world:

PENSIONER DISCOUNT (HONOR SYSTEM)

Listen to our podcast - The Power Couple

We discuss how we:

Power ON with light

Power OFF our devices

Power thru our days with relationships that all start with - YOU.

New episodes each Friday:

LISTEN HERE