For centuries, humanity existed with bacteria everywhere.

We were farmers, warriors, hunters, foragers of the wild, and pioneers of vast territories unknown. Our bacterial terroir was loaded with both friend and foe, and our guts knew how to eliminate those germs seeking to colonize our free land where only the brave roam - our microbiome.

How did the spores of our modern chronically-diseased state germinate?

From pond scum to electro-sLyme

We like to believe that we’ve progressed from our cave-dwelling ancestors and leech blood letting medicine men of the past. Some of the technology we use may have advanced, but is it advancing our health?

Our world has gone from using insects to manage weeds, to using chemicals to kill both. Societies used to consume mushrooms to commune with the Divine, and now create mushroom clouds to prove that their God is greater.

Which technology is more advanced?

One of the most profound questions we can ask, like Conan, is:

“What Gods do you pray to?”

The reason this question is profound: we’re taking the time to actually ask someone, possibly a stranger, albeit another human being, what they believe, rather than judging or forcing our belief upon them.

What does this have to do with EMFs, or Lyme disease?

When we say we’re “advanced”, what I think we’re really saying is we’re better than others, and not as barbaric as those wise women or heathens of the past.

When we say “trust the science”, what I believe we mean is “trust the control” and submit not to the ALL-ONE GOD, but to our “God who is greater than yours.”

Consumerism, greed, and lust for power often manifest as just that: too much power, which is what we have today in our electrical environment.

"All of man's troubles come from his inability to sit quietly in a room by himself." - Arnold Rothstein, Boardwalk Empire

We can use technology for ill, or for our collective benefit as a planet.

Our choice depends on how we want to live - as dependent automatons of the State who tells us to worship The Science and its high priests, or as independent rebels with High Peace.

How did we get to this point in history, where we are all sick under such enormous “progress?”

Our Advanced Diseases

As I detailed in the article Why Heart Disease is an Electrical Illness, World War II was a revolution in the way we bathed the Earth with wireless technologies such as radar. Should we be surprised then at the onslaught of “new” ailments that started around 1950 and rapidly accelerated from there? Even new maladies have recently been described “as coming from pathogens that previously weren’t capable of inducing disease.”

Among some of these modern diseases are:

Lyme disease. A virus disease carried by certain insects, it produces severe arthritis in humans. It’s one of several similar illnesses that have appeared only recently.

Legionnaire’s disease. This is a pneumonia caused by a common soil bacterium that has found a second home in air-conditioning systems, an organism that caused no recognized problems before the initial outbreak in Philadelphia in 1976.

AIDS. Autoimmune deficiency syndrome is a condition in which the body’s immune system fails completely. The patient is unable to resist common, otherwise harmless bacteria and viruses, and can no longer suppress the seeds of cancer that reside in all of us.

Why do women typically have higher rates of Lyme and chronic fatigue than men?

Women have higher leptin levels and are far more sensitive to its hormonal changes by lowered MSH (melanocyte-stimulating hormone) levels.

I will unravel the role of leptin and MSH below.

What about the impact from pollution and our food?

There are certainly other factors like chemical pollution and the proliferation of junk food that weaken our immune system, however the diseases mentioned above, along with others like diabetes and cancer exist at more or less the same rates in countries whose diets, chemical toxicity, and lifestyles are widely divergent.

What then, is the common denominator uniting all developed nations?

The massive use of electromagnetic energy of wireless communications, and our wired electrical grid.

Studies as far back as 1978 have indicated that extremely low frequencies (ELF) used to power our homes and businesses at 50-60 Hz (cycles per second) could increase antibiotic resistance.

Video exposing the link between cell phone radiation and biotoxins:

One study found that the concentration of bacteria needed to kill mice was only one-fifth of the normal amount present in an environment without the ELF.

Yes, even our homes and businesses, which are powered by AC electricity, emit this ELF field, and can weaken our immune system. For more info on this type of ELF, read:

You see, the revolution of new ailments like Lyme disease germinated its spores in 1889, as the incandescent bulbs of progress burned too bright for the Gods the West wanted everyone to pray to.

Edison believed that DC electricity would have been the safer alternative, however Tesla had invented AC (alternating current) electricity, which enabled industries to use electricity not only for lighting, but for power on a massive scale as well. AC was the only way that power could be delivered at a lower cost, as using DC would require even more hardware, larger cabling, and infrastructure investment.

What causes Lyme Disease?

Our bodies are brilliant at healing, and used to be able to mount an effective immune response. We’ve lived with ticks for generations, however EMFs are making it more difficult for us to sustain a healthy state.

Much of the information I’ve gathered below is thanks to

,

a neurosurgeon who has helped legions of the sick turn into battalions of self-sustaining health warriors by applying

:

Most of us know that Lyme is commonly associated with a tick bite, and the host gets infected with spirochete bacteria. What most do not know, is that this tick liberates a neurotoxin that causes most of the disease’s symptoms. This biotoxin activation in Lyme disease is also common to many other diseases such as Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and mold exposure to name a few.

Cytokines: First responders to the rescue

All these diseases activate the same pathway, which causes an amplification of cytokines. Cytokines are proteins that fight pathogens by facilitating communication among the various types of cells in our immune system.

Leptin: Our second domino falls

When biotoxins from any source cause amplification of cytokines, they chronically elevate serum leptin levels.

Leptin is chemically similar to a cytokine known as interleukin 6 (IL-6). Leptin regulates our bodies’ energy and metabolism. High levels of leptin, along with IL-6, are strong predictors of obesity, lethargy, and weight gain.

When leptin increases as the result of a biotoxin exposure, there is a simultaneous decrease in melanocyte-stimulating hormone (MSH) secretion.

Lowered MSH is the key common finding in all these biotoxin diseases.

Why is this important?

MSH is what our bodies secrete when we absorb UV Sunlight, and helps us build melanin.

credit: Alexander Wunsch

MSH is intricately involved in the production of melatonin and endorphins in the brain, which increases our perception of pain in all parts of our body. This is why if you have Lyme disease you probably have a lot of muscle and joint pain.

Lowered MSH levels also result in abnormalities in cortisol production and fluctuations in ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone) which regulates adrenal function.

If you have chronic adrenal fatigue, there’s a good chance you could have biotoxin disease. One way to assess this is to get your alpha MSH levels tested at the same time as C4A. *

When MSH levels are low, you may also become sleep disturbed because of damage to the parts of the brain that regulate sleep. We can test for this by seeing lowered DHEA levels and elevated IL-6 levels.

What does this mean?

I believe it’s an indication that we need to get into the Sun, and follow the formula to build back our skin, so that we can reduce inflammation.

Can EMF shielding help?

Time to heal

Did you know that a 1974 study found that a mouse administered E. coli lives or dies depending on the time of day of the injection?

As I’ve written in previous articles, our eyes aren’t a camera, but a clock, just like the rest of our organs. This is why seeing the Sunrise is crucial to optimize health, as the Sun follows not a 24-hour, but a 25-hour cycle.

As the saying goes, “the rich man follows the Sun.”

Does this mean going to a tropical island?

Maybe.

However, what’s more important is knowing when to bask in the electromagnetic force of light, which ultimately will give us the Time of our Life.

We are more powerful than you know.

and

Do you or someone you know have Lyme disease?

If so, please consider sharing!

Additional Resources: