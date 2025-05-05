The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
8h

Very quickly, WOW, love that last comment that summed it all up: May we know the darkness before we love our light.

Thanks again for offering the tip of the day that gets me on the right track. I pony express these things to myself through interlibrary loan. I learn invaluable lessons, packed throughout your suggested books in your library.

I will think on this, but I will also read on it.

Because of the EMF situation in all our lives and more specifically due to how it relates to me, I have found sleep quality to be one of my number one issues. I have to find pockets of no-EMF-bearing frequencies for best quality sleep. Interestingly, I also have begun more sleeping in patches, using middle night hours for other things before returning to rest. We must adapt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Magdalene's avatar
Magdalene
8h

The only caveat I'd make here is that both pictured musicians almost certainly did not kill themselves. In Cobain's case, the evidence for murder is quite extensive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roman S Shapoval
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture