Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

1. Why are EMFs the most powerful force in the universe?

Get 12% off for 1 year

Can we pray, if we don’t have a body to pray in?

Can we fight, if we don’t have ground we can stand on?

How do we ensure that we have a solid footing in today’s true pandemic of environmental toxicity?

By focusing on the basics of health, and - our bacteria.

Electromagnetic fields are a force of nature 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 times stronger than gravity.

Yet much of western science pretends that it does not exist, and treat EMFs as the tip of the iceberg. In fact, EMFs are the iceberg, as they govern all laws of nature, including gravity. All of life’s mechanisms, from photosynthesis, our metabolism, sleep, the thought patterns of our brain, emotions generated from our heart, are manifestations of electricity.

Our bacteria also live and die according to electric and magnetic fields, and even emit extremely low frequencies (ELF) in our bodies when we sleep.

If EMFs shape the iceberg of all vitality, what is the “ice” composed of?

Our bacteria, which come from the Greek word “bak” - a staff used for support.

Current estimates show that the typical adult human body consists of about 30 trillion human cells and about 38 trillion bacteria.

How can we nourish our silent partner, to ensure that they don’t have to shout at us daily?

Does all disease begin in the gut?

There has been a growing trend of food gurus promoting the gut-brain connection. While I’m glad that a more holistic approach is being taken when it comes to our health, I think we need to dig a little deeper into that cognitive soil of ours, and ask:

If all disease begins in the gut, then how does it start?

If our metabolism is yolked to circadian rhythms and the light we receive, which then signals to our pituitary to make digestive hormones, where does digestion truly begin?

If our microbiome is also comprised of our skin, nostrils, genitals, and hair, how does this affect our bacterial balance?

The human microbiome is highly personalized. Understanding the relevance of the differing microbiota between individuals is confounded by the uniqueness of an individuals’ microbiome. The different colours in the pie charts represent different species. Source

If digestion begins in our eye, along with our skin, how do we ensure what we are consuming is healthy?

What are we consuming that is making us sick, and how are we consuming it?

I believe we can often fall prey to the same linear logic that has become the current mainstream paradigm of centralized medicine: one pill for every ill, and one cause for every effect. While it may be tempting to just heal our gut with more probiotics and fiber-rich foods like flaxseed, these foods and others may gradually lose their potency if the microbiome they are grown in is affected.

Our gut flora are affected in three main ways: diet, host (current microbiome), and our environment. We’ll be devoting our focus here on the latter.

All of our diseases start in the gut of Nature

What is the microbiome of our microbiome?

Our mother soil - where all enzymes begin the process of breaking down organic matter that we consume. Bacteria are the linchpin in this critical process.

In previous articles, like the one on Lyme disease, we described how EMFs can affect antibiotic resistance in the human microbiome. In this article, we’ll dive a little deeper into this process, and explore the ramifications of wireless radiation on our biosphere.

Here is the current state of research into the EMF iceberg of antibiotic resistance.

Share

The CDC and the WHO state that antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest health threats of our time, costing the US up to $34 billion/year, as well as leading up to eight million additional days in the hospital. Antibiotic resistant bacteria cause at least approximately 2.6 million infections and forty-four thousand deaths per year.

By focusing on the foundation of the iceberg - the indirect effects of microbial ecology disruption by EMF - we’ll increase our chances of not becoming a statistic.

Thanks to a 2018 paper“Effect of Mobile Tower Radiation on Microbial Diversity in Soil and Antibiotic Resistance”, Lokendra Sharma and colleagues are paving the way for our bacterial foresight.

The researchers took four soil samples from land situated less than fifty meters from cell towers, along with four control samples from land situated over three hundred meters from cell towers.

Researchers found:

Greater antibiotic resistance in microbes present in soil near base stations compared to control. A statistically significant difference in the pattern of antibiotic resistance.

Researchers concluded:

Mobile tower radiation can significantly alter the vital systems in microbes and then turn them multidrug (antibiotic) resistant.

Apart from the implications to our food supply, this means that if you’re going in for a hip replacement, or having any type of surgical procedure that requires antibiotics, you may want to consider healing in a place far from a cell tower.

Can 5G cause antibiotic resistance?

The study mentioned above used frequencies currently employed by most 4G cellular networks. What happens when bacteria are exposed to the newer, more intense frequencies of 5G?

According to the Journal of Applied Microbiology and Technology, not only can these higher frequencies create antibiotic resistance, 5G can alter the diversity of the microbiome in mammals.

Share

How does EMF make certain bacteria thrive?

Bacteria perceive wireless radiation as a threat to their survival, and multiply as a result. Certain strains like E.coli can become “hypermutable”, thus increasing their rate of mutation up to 10,000 x during a “prolonged non-lethal selection” (e.g. exposure to our wireless devices). When exposed to Wi-Fi, bacteria such as E. coli downregulate genes related to metabolism, expending less energy and going dormant in an effort to survive. Conversely, genes that create DNA damage and stress upregulate:

Proposed mechanism of 2.4GHz EMF on gene transcription of E. coli source link to video by Sharon Goldberg M.D.

Share

In a 2019 study published in the Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering, researchers exposed strains of E.coli and Staphylococcus (Staph infections) to a Wi-Fi router for 24-48 hours.

Here’s what researchers found:

Antibiotic resistance increased significantly

Motility (ability of E. coli to move independently, increasing colonization into other parts of the body previously uninhabited by E. coli):

Motility of exposed E. coli to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi radiofrequency radiation. Source

Biofilms doubled - which are a protective layer allowing bacteria to survive in otherwise hostile environments.

Biofilms play a role in a wide variety of infections, including:

implants, pacemakers

sepsis, endocarditis

periodontal disease

line infections in catheters

bacteremia (presence of bacteria in bloodstream)

Schematic showing three examples of possible points of entry into the body for infectious biofilms; catheter, hip replacement, and periodontal disease. Arrows show how biofilm (green) might be disseminated - either by single cells or clumps of protected emboli, using the example of a native or artificial heart valve of infective endocarditis as a common central location of emboli. Source

How can an altered soil microbiome affect livestock ?

If wireless radiation has an antibiotic effect on the microbiome of mammals, as well as the soil, then farmers will also feel the impacts more than others. Ruminant animals such as cows, bison, sheep, goats, and deer must obtain vitamin B12 directly from bacteria. B12 is then converted in the gut of those animals to a form humans can absorb. If it wasn’t, we’d be the ones eating grass, and not grass-fed butter for dinner. If we don’t immediately halt the explosion of wireless technology, we may not just have to eat zee bugs, but we’ll also have to chomp on the grass.

All kidding aside, we need the animals, and they need us to take care of them. Not only is B12 a critical factor in our gut health, it also helps form the wiring of our nervous system, the myelin sheath. What will happen to us, and those cow brains if we stay on a reckless path of wireless “progress?”

Another way wireless radiation affects our soil is through dehydration. If you’ve ever put a piece of meat, like a steak in the microwave for too long (not that I would suggest you cook steak in a microwave), then you’ll know that it turns out to be a piece of rubber. This happens because microwaves cook by violently agitating the water molecule, using it to cook our food. Our planet we live in is no different.

Are most farmers oblivious to the wireless threat?

Thanks to health freedom warriors like

, awareness of the dangers of wireless radiation to farmers and their livelihood is reaching the national level. However, many are still in the dark about this silent threat.

While farmers vaguely are aware of the threat of mandated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging of their livestock, too few agriculture leaders know about wireless threats to the soil biome, milk yield or the very survival of animals. - Charles D. Frohman

Charles recently attended the Rogue Food Conference hosted by the iconic family farm leader Joel Salatin of Polyface Farm. I was made aware by Charles that a French court ordered a 4G antenna to be switched off over livestock health concerns. A farmer in central-east France said that milk production had dropped by 15-20% in the days following the antenna installation, and 40 of his 200 animals had died.

SUBSCRIBE TO CHARLES

Having attended a recent farm conference in Ontario, I can understand the allure of wireless control mechanisms making farm operations more streamlined, profitable, and manageable. Farming is hard work, and some get into the business for the wrong reasons, in my opinion. Younger generations of farmers tend to have a massive blindspot when it comes to the bleeding edge of wireless technology.

I can understand that many farmers would rather sit back and focus on other areas of their business or personal life, rather than having to manage animals and spray crops manually on a daily basis. However, wireless communications won’t make farming more profitable, sustainable, or enjoyable. The wireless mesh will put animals, our soil, and the farmers in an advancing cage that only enriches telecommunications companies and governments who seek to regulate and control information.

Lastly, this form of radiation won’t leave anyone to enjoy the food, because our microbiome, and that of the animals and our Earth, will be the myth of a golden meadow’s yesteryear.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Just released: The Power Couple Bookshop

You can also support us via our Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors:

June 20th: JOIN US for EMF Summer School

Our first semester was a blast!

Special shout-out to all our powerful EMF 101 students who joined us, especially:

Lisa T

Bruce Heyer

RobinD

Jennifer Depew, R.D.

We look forward to our next class of students, where we’ll review:

How can we find EMFs in our environment, and where do we measure?

How can we measure body voltage and create a sleep sanctuary?

What is “dirty” electricity, and how does it create chronic disease?

How do we address our home wiring, which can create high magnetic fields

What are common appliances that may be creating chronic EMF stress?

For all our paid subscribers, and everyone that’s joined our waitlist already…

Thank you.

If you haven’t already, you’ll be receiving a coupon code for 10% OFF.

JOIN OUR WAITLIST

Get an annual paid subscription for 12% off, plus a discount on EMF 101!

If you want to become a paid subscriber, we’re running a promotion until June 12th to celebrate the launch of EMF 101 Summer School!

Get 12% off for 1 year

Additional Resources:

Share

Just for kicks: