Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

Are you a magnetic personality?

Why do some aesthetically unattractive people exude that invisible star power?

Magnetic Personalities / Star Wars spoof credit: Oliver Cockwell

Magnetism is a silent, yet fundamental phenomenon of nature.

One example is what happens when you place iron filings by magnets. You can see the previously invisible magnetic field forming in the shape of a circle:

How does magnetism occur, and why does it matter for your health?

In the previous article in our series on Common EMFs in our Home, we learned all about DC (direct current) electricity. Today we’ll be covering the topic of DC magnetism.

Where does magnetism come from?

Have you ever wondered why we don’t feel the weight of our body’s organs?

How can pregnant women carry the weight of a child while functioning perfectly?

Can an apple fall back up the tree?

No, but we can.

Magnetism is a force of anti-gravity, and keeps our planets from tumbling to the depths of space.

Here’s a picture of a live frog levitating inside an electromagnet:

Forces acting upon the water within its body- levitating a live frog inside the 3.2 cm vertical bore of a magnet

The force of magnetism also allows our organs to stay buoyant in our bodies, without us ever feeling them dragging us down.

A renowned mystic of 16th century Spain, St. Teresa of Avila, was documented to have repeatedly experienced states of levitation while in the rapture of prayer.

Magnetism happens when many electrons start moving in the same direction around their atoms:

The orbit of a spinning electron about the nucleus of an atom / The Lord of the Rings aka Saturn

We get magnetized by the Sun

The Sun is powerful medicine, however its light must be filtered through our ecosystem of plants and trees, otherwise its radiation can harm us.

There are always two components to EMF: an electric / vertical field, and a magnetic / horizontal wave. Humans, plants and animals resonate with these healthy horizontal magnetic waves.

Healthy Plants animals and humans enter into horizontal wave resonance / credit: Karim, I. Back to A Future for Mankind, p.37

Share

In the picture above, the vertical field is the electric component of the Sun, which is harmful to life when not filtered. Not everyone can be a chick magnet, but most of us are animal magnets.

We are the force field

Many magnetic fields are almost impossible to shield against. This is why Earth’s magnetosphere is critical for our survival. Many scientists posit that Mars is a barren wasteland since it lost its magnetic field. As humans, we emanate our own magnetic field from our organs and heart.

Now imagine: what would happen if this field was disrupted by unnatural (vertical) electrical fields, which then couple even more powerfully to magnetic fields, like those from our everyday appliances?

Our horizontal DC magnetic fields become disrupted, and we are no longer in coherence with our natural environment.

Direct Current Disturbances

Share

When and how did humans first become aware of the power of natural magnetic fields?

Animals were our shephard

At the dawn of civlization, primitive man was a hunter living in harmony with nature. When a hunter speared a wild animal, he patiently watched and waited until the animal became weak. The hunter would stalk the animal, and noticed that it would often try to go towards a particular spot. This location would usually have natural springs and flourishing healthy vegetation, where the animal sometimes recovered its strength and healed. Primitives began to bring their sick to these spots of healing energy, and those places of respite became what are known today as sacred power spots.

Ever wonder why monuments like these are always at the center of society?

Obelisks: London, Washington DC, Vatican City

As far back as 30,000 years ago, humans marked spots in their town with stones that could weigh thirty tons or more. Some of these stones were brought from locations hundreds of kilometers away.

“Since in most cases these people had quarries close by, why would they have gone through all the trouble of hauling a particular type of stone over great distances, sometimes for over five hundred kilometers?

They must have been looking for a type of stone with special (energy) qualities.

In Egypt, there is ample sandstone not far from where most of the pyramids and temples were built, however the Ancient Egyptians brought in large granite blocks from Upper Egypt far to the south. This was done for the specific purpose of amplifying the energy quality effect, as the energy of the power spot is channeled into the Obelisk or granite parts of the building. The high density of quartz crystals in the granite reflected teh waves and entered into (magnetic) resonance with the energy of the power spot to emanate specific frequencies.” - Ibrahim Karim, Back to A Future For Mankind

Our ancient town planners

These power spots would become the central location of a community and the focal point for town planning. Temples were built where these megalithic stone structures originally were located. These spots of DC magnetism were located at the intersection of several powerful earth energy paths known as ‘Ley Lines.’

Those responsible for laying out the town plan were known as dowsers. These dowsers had the skills that allowed them to find both positive and negative earth energy emanations.

*If you’re looking for a dowser who can help you uncover magnetic fields in your that may be affecting your sleep or overall quality of life in your home, I highly recommend getting in touch with Lucy Sanford. Lucy is a Geomancer & Earth Acupuncturist, specializing in Terrestrial Radiation from Earth Grids.

Dowsers learned to become sensitive to underground water streams, and when their bodies reacted to this energy, they knew this could either be a beneficial or harmful location. Dowsers would use wooden sticks to detect energy, as wood is a living material that has magnetic properties.

Share

How do disruptions in healthy DC magnetic fields affect our health?

Experiments with animals, including studies done on cows grazing in areas with unhealthy DC magnetic fields show clear evidence of biological effects caused by static (DC) magnetic fields. Some health effects include: tumor growth, weight gain, impaired oxygen consumption, and bacterial growth. The relationship between local geomagnetic anomalies and higher incidences of cancer, infant mortality, and many more illnesses has been extensively researched.

Creating our Temple

I know most of us haven’t gone to the lengths of hiring a dowser for our towns, let alone our homes, but there are a few ways to at least lessen the effects of harmful DC magnetic fields.

Our natural DC magnetic fields can be disturbed by the following:

Steel trusses in buildings Metal piping Metal bedding (springs, frame) Ore deposits Geological faults Underground water veins

Potential sources of DC magnetic fields

Measuring DC Magnetic Fields

For example: to see if there are any disturbances in your bedroom, let’s take a standard compass and put this over our mattress. If areas on the mattress vary and point in different directions, you’ll know that there is probably a disturbance. This disturbance can also be due to bed springs, which will also throw off our body’s innate healing orientation when sleeping. It is best to turn the power off to the bedroom before you do this exercise.

In a time when being

Right is wrong

Left is right

Down is up

Do you know your true North?

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Join us this Thursday 730pm EST for an EMF Q&A Webinar!

REGISTER for the WEBINAR

Some magnetic music to kick off our Moonday

Remember the invisible magnetic fields that appeared once iron shavings were exposed to a magnet in the example above?

Here’s another example,that we’ll leave you with.

Plus we love this music video, so why not?

Our 3rd semester of ElectroHealth Rx launches this Fall!

JOIN THE WAITLIST

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Support EMF Research: Donate in BTC!



BTC Address:

bc1qfwtn8f95z7urkgfgj8c9t6dt3lay0shtgazr72