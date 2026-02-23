Subscribe now

“A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they may never sit.” ~Greek proverb

Trees have always had to take a stand for our survival. No matter how ferocious or terrifying, most predatory mammals live in symbiosis with the tree, helping them hold steadfast to the deep-rooted community of Earth. Their leaves eat light, while using this food of frequency to create a home for bird, squirrel, laborer, and humble mushroom. One could say trees are the ultimate networker and middleman in the business of life. Our timberly neighbors remind us all that the more we give, the more we receive.

If not for trees, the sun would scorch our earth, blistering our skin without forgiveness. We’re warned of a storm’s approach as trunks sway, and leaves twist, giving whistle to the winds of change. Today’s trees signal the silent arrival of an unprecedented tempest; one whose clouds remain invisible to the naked eye. Electric currents of satellites, cell towers and a smart city grid blow through the atmospheric alleys at the speed of light, without warning.

Our electromagnetic weather forecast can be predicted from trees, by observing their first line of defense - their leaves. Shrubs and trees placed next to smart meters will wither and wilt, as radiofrequency (RF) dehydrates and distorts the surrounding light environment. A detailed long-term field monitoring study was performed in Germany, which found a high level of damage to trees from RF radiation. Pests, other diseases, and root damage were all ruled out.

A detailed long-term (2006–2015) field monitoring study was performed in the cities of Bamberg and Hallstadt (Germany): “It’s possible to easily document changes over time, such as disturbed growth, dying branches, and premature colour change of leaves. Moreover, the damage to trees is objective and cannot be attributed to psychological or psychosomatic factors.” - Balmori

In the study of trees, there’s no such thing as a placebo effect or a lack of a reliable control group. Trees have several advantages over animals as experimental subjects: they are continuously exposed to radiation in constant orientation in the electromagnetic field due to their inability to move.

Just as the leaves of trees filter out more intense solar wavelengths such as ultraviolet, they also partially absorb artificial frequencies from the cellular communication network. This is why springtime can give us more shielding from cell towers and millimeter wave frequencies from 5G, as the added foliage and water content of trees can block these shorter wavelengths. Research from the 5G Innovation Centre at the University of Surrey indicates that trees, particularly their wet foliage, can act as obstructions that absorb or block 5G millimeter-wave signals. Trees and vegetation can reduce 5G coverage by as much as 70% in certain directions, posing challenges for signal propagation and network efficiency.

Many telecom providers’ propagation models don’t take vegetation into account, which could be a problem for the rollout of the 5G network. This is also why 6G, an even shorter wavelength, is being introduced. The 6G rollout will use conductive and reflective surfaces such as mirrors, stop signs, and stainless steel appliances, to conduct radio waves throughout our environment, so that trees stand less of a chance of getting in the way.

Trees: the original EMF filter

Both Isaac Newton and the Buddha can attest to the magical nature of trees, as both came to profound realizations in their presence. Although the apple didn’t fall on Newton’s head, the way it fell gave rise to the law of gravity. Newton noticed that the apple in his mother’s garden had a vertical descent, without deviation. This sparked a notion that we live in an invisible field of aether with a unified force.

The Heart Math Institute confirmed some of the esoteric implications of Newton’s discoveries, including how our heart emanates a magnetic field called a torus in all directions. Trees also have this same toroidal (donut) field that resonates with our heart. Humans and mammals resonate with magnetic fields on this horizontal axis, whereas electric fields on the vertical axis, like those we receive from the sun, need to be filtered.

Let’s assume that at the time Newton was watching the apple fall, a gust of strong wind blew the apple sideways. This would have ruined the “control” aspect of Newton’s observation, namely a static electromagnetic field free of disturbance. Even though trees have a magnetic field that is in harmony with our biology, as soon as an electric field such as a bolt of lightning or a ray of sunlight makes its way through, we stand exposed to the elements. In general, this is why electric currents are more damaging than magnetic fields, and why electric fields of electronics specifically require filtration.

How does this relate to EMF filters?

Many homes don’t have the luxury of being surrounded by trees to help block EMF, and even those that are still have a more pernicious form of artificial radiation known as dirty electricity. This form of EMF can radiate up to 8 feet from our wall and can penetrate our skin, thus conducting electromagnetic radiation directly into our organs.

What kind of “trees” can we use to filter this form of invisible light? The EMF health industry provides many solutions, and there is much debate about what filters actually work. Many people are charged exorbitant amounts for whole-home filters that produce the same effect as a Stetzerizer filter that costs ten times less.

Both are capacitors (store electrical charge) and use the same technology, however marketing goes a far way to convince people otherwise. Since I’ve had the most personal and professional success using Stetzerizer filters to improve people’s health, I want to address the following claims:

1️⃣ I am not a Stetzer affiliate. I believe in these products as I use them in our house and will always recommend to clients that they reach out to Stetzer Electric directly, rather than buying through Amazon. Everything I write in this article is not tainted by the ability to make a quick buck or commission from clickbait.

2️⃣ Wiring errors. When I studied Building Biology™, one of the books contained information on how wiring errors could elevate magnetic fields in the home, and thus should be fixed immediately. While wiring errors will increase magnetic fields, fixing them does not necessarily mean that our health will improve. The current, or the lightning bolt in the tree example, will still be present in the form of dirty electricity.

People will often spend thousands of dollars trying to fix electrical wiring, while not addressing the toxic level of kHz frequencies generated by dirty electricity. For info on why wiring errors aren’t as big a deal as you think, check out our podcast with Paul Harding:

3️⃣ Killing the competition. Building Biologists tried to discredit Dave Stetzer and his filters years ago, dragging his name through the mud. They plugged his filters into a PicoScope, which get this - creates dirty electricity. The PicoScope uses a switchmode power supply that creates even more electrical distortion. Dave was one of the only individuals who helped save Dr. Mercola’s life from the shielding methods recommended by Building Biologists. For more on this story and the PicoScope, check out:

4️⃣ Magnetic fields will increase. Yes, while magnetic fields may increase when plugging in a Stetzerizer filter, this does not necessarily translate into being harmful. There has also been much more conclusive evidence citing biological harm from dirty electricity than magnetic fields.

Second, none of the studies on magnetic fields take into account power quality. A degradation in power quality translates to a distorted waveform, as shown below. The following waveform was collected in a high school where a teacher who previously occupied the room died of brain tumors, and the teacher in the adjoining room died of leukemia:

Waveform was collected in room 114 at Elgin/ Milleville MN High School.

A 2000 paper entitled The possible role of contact current in cancer risk associated with residential magnetic fields2 has shown that very low electrical currents can create harmful changes in the blood, potentially setting the stage for leukemia. These electrical currents are in the range of what the NIEHS (National Institute for Environmental Health & Sciences) considers as hazardous:

“Convincing evidence for cancer-causing effects is only available for magnetic flux densities greater than 100 μT or internal electric field strengths greater than approximately 1 mV/m. ” -NIEHS Report on Health Effects from Exposure to Power-Line Frequency Electric and Magnetic Fields3

To put this into perspective, 1 millivolt per meter (mV/m) is extremely low. However, the cells of our bodies operate via these minuscule electrical potentials.4 The magnetic field of 100 μT is extremely high, and does not typically occur in most homes.

In the paper cited above, Robert Kavet, along with his research fellows, showed that ground currents could induce electrical fields of over 1 millivolt per meter across organs such as the heart and bone marrow.

5️⃣ Have people gotten worse using Stetzerizer filters?

All of the people and clients to whom we’ve recommended Stetzer filters have experienced notable improvements in their health - from better sleep, less back pain, reduced leg swelling and less anxiety to name a few. Regardless of what an online search says, the real world results bear proof that these filters work. They’ve been used in universities and offices, are patented, and have undergone peer-review in published studies and journals. Dr. Magda Havas, along with Dr. Sam Milham, who discovered the phenomenon and wrote the book on Dirty Electricity, concluded that Stetzerizer filters have a positive effect.

People who’ve had tinnitus have also seen a marked improvement. Dr. Havas and Dave Stetzer studied the effect of dirty electricity (DE) frequencies on tinnitus, and found that individuals suffering from tinnitus had high levels of DE in their homes. Some participants noticed that when the buzzing sound was loud, DE in their home was high. When Stetzerizer filters were installed, these sounds became less audible.

Dogs can also hear in the range of 20 kHz, which is why there have even been accounts of animals not wanting to walk on certain parts of the street with LED streetlights, which also create dirty electricity (kHz frequencies). The higher kHz frequencies produce what are called supraharmonics. Not all of us hear this noise, yet it affects us all. Some may experience supraharmonics as tinnitus.

We know that humans can hear electromagnetic energy in the ultrasonic range from 20 Hz to about 225 kHz. What transmits at 20 kHz- 225 kHz? Radiofrequency (which also emits above 225 kHz) along with higher frequencies emanating from our home wiring known as dirty electricity.

(R) Dirty Electricity and Electrical Hypersensitivity: Five Case Studies: Magda Havas and David Stetzer

Lastly I would also like to point out that many of the ‘experts’ out there have book knowledge of EMF. You may have helped build a space ship, have a PhD in Physics, or have trained as a Building Biologist, but this does not translate to real-world experience. As with any other remediation tactic, we need to follow our intuition. If you’re on the fence, why not try the Stetzerizer filters? You can always send them back as the company has a 60-day return policy.

Make like a tree and live

While we can’t always control what satellites or cell towers go up in our town, we can control what type of electrosmog we allow to pollute our home and our body. By taking small steps to reduce electropollution at the source, we can have an immense impact that will echo in eternity, giving radio silence to a world gone deaf to what health truly means.

What the trees breathe in, we breathe out.

As we shed the dying leaves of our yesteryear, our body awakens to a new spring. Just as the trees signal doom or hope on the horizon, so do the inner branches of our lungs - our body’s detox organ. How can we make like a tree and leave the poison behind? (I just had to use that phrase!… Back to the Future fans will know exactly what I mean)

Deep breathing exercises like Wim Hof method or pranayama can help shuttle toxins out of the lungs. Breathing from the belly gives our respiration maximum power, as our diaphragm is like a bellows that stokes the fiery wind of detox in our lungs. Detoxification of heavy metals, particulates and oxalate crystals can make us less sensitive to the frequencies that our bodily tree needs to absorb. Remaining heart-centered in gratitude, visualizing our chest emit love’s radiofrequency can’t hurt.

As we clean the sky of our home from the wireless wind and electrical currents, we are able to set down roots once again, and send out new shoots. As spring approaches, let’s take a lesson from the trees, and start growing new leaves to weather the storm.

