The Power Couple
What most EMF pros don't talk about
What most EMF pros don't talk about

Paul Harding: Total EMF Solutions
Roman S Shapoval
,
Paul Harding
, and
Bohdanna Diduch
May 23, 2025
Transcript

Today we had the privilege of interviewing

Paul Harding
!

Join us as we discuss:

  • How Paul began his EMF journey in 2011

  • Ground current and magnetic fields

  • Paul’s experience with EMF shielding

  • How to deal with wiring errors in the home

Join Paul and The Power Couple on June 12th!

Learn how to design a low-EMF home:

JOIN THE WEBINAR

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Connect with Paul:

Discussion about this episode

