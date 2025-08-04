“It takes a long time to become young.” ~ Pablo Picasso

Home isn’t a place, but a state of mind sited in the heart. Our nomadic ancestors knew what it meant to be nowhere but everywhere at once. They were constantly displaced, yet past generations were connected to something everlasting. Home was where the hearth was, a place of primordial fire and enduring warmth.

Today, many of us live in place, but feel out of place. We abide within walls that envelope us with only a cold reassurance that we’re more civilized than the brutes out in the forest, yet within our heart we still know that something is missing. We live on standby mode, believing that our modern environment of bright light is progress, while an ephemeral sense of calm advances further from the distant shore of our ancestral horizon. We say we want serenity yet seek stimulation. Our nervous systems have been discharged by the screens we never forget to charge. Our relationships have frayed at the seams as we grab phones more than we hold hands. How can we yoke ourselves to the natural rhythms of vitality, engrained within the sands of time?

When Bohdanna and I hit the road, we always make sure that we have the right weaponry with us. Instead of spears, chainmail and torches, we bring a shield of EMF protection and detection with us to light our way. Last week we attended Healthy America, a MAHA-inspired conference in Washington D.C, which included

, among many other leaders in the realm of health freedom. We learned about regenerative farming practices, safe blood donorship, and how the MAHA movement will need to work with other health entrepreneurs and companies invested in AI so that we can steer the ship with a stroke of natural intelligence, rather than letting our life raft smash recklessly on the rocks.

Although our accommodations were very cozy, our room was embedded with the usual electronics and gadgets of many standard hotels. This is a basic protocol we follow upon arrival:

1. Upon check-in we ask if our request for a ground floor was approved, as the ground floor typically has less lighting and wiring underneath than higher floors.

2. Unplug everything that’s not necessary, incl. TV, lamps, and microwave.

3. Take readings of dirty electricity with Stetzerizer microsurge meter

4. Locate potential Ethernet port for a hardwired data connection

5. Locate potential circuit panel to shut off all electricity to the room at night

6. Set up and test circadian lighting atmosphere so that we can come back to a calm, restorative hotel room in the evening.

7. Get our red-tinted glasses and apparel ready for the next morning so that we can move through the blue-lit hotel for a sunrise walk to sync our circadian rhythm and biological timezone.

The only item on the list we weren’t able to complete was #5, which was getting to the circuit panel. Many hotels don’t have this in the room, but older ones often will. This is what our hotel EMF travelkit looks like, and is encased in a cookie tin that blocks radiofrequency and other electrical frequencies, which will also degrade electronics over time:

Left to right:, in clockwise order: Stetzerizer microsurge meter, Stetzerizer filter, Trifield TF2 EMF meter, red light headlamp, amber glasses, AM radio for dirty electricity detection

One of the items I forgot to bring was an Ethernet (data) cable, which I usually always keep in my briefcase. We were in luck, however, because the smart TV of the hotel was plugged into an Ethernet port! All I did was switch it out, and plug it into another Ethernet port on the desk.

Many hotels don’t have ethernet ports anymore, but most have phone jacks, so it’s worth grabbing a RJ45 phone jack to Ethernet adapter if you want to stay hardwired on the road.

One of the more challenging things to unplug were the bedside lamps. Often hotels will place these wires in a nest right behind the headboard, which is very difficult to access or hidden. Luckily for us, I was able to find the hiding spot, which was a velcroed piece under each bedside table. If I hadn’t found it, our heads would be sleeping right next to this mess of wires, disrupting our melatonin production all night long:

Don’t sleep with spiders of electricity crawling all over you

Next I began to take measurements of dirty electricity with the Stetzerizer microsurge meter. Dirty electricity is important to mitigate since these are kilohertz (kHz) frequencies that can penetrate our skin and go internal to our organs, causing immense oxidative stress and inflammation, along with diabetes and cancer. Most hotels we stay at will have readings upwards of 300 GS (Graham-Stetzer units) or more. Levels should be under 50, and ideally under 25. Readings are very easy to take, all you do is literally plug the meter into an outlet, and you get a reading. We brought three filters, and were able to reduce GS from 360 down to 80, which I think is still decent for a hotel room in a city.

The final step was getting our room ready for nighttime. As my grandfather always used to say “how you make your bed is how you’ll sleep”, which pertains to all facets of life, least of all the rude bedside manner of synthetic electricity. Our room had a high ceiling, so it took more lights than usual to make things comfortably visible.

Here are four items that we use to create an ancestral evening bedspace:

1. A red t-shirt we used to cover up the desk lamp, which lit up the place very well.

2. An amber LED clip-on lamp for reading and ambient light.

3. Red light headlamp for reading.

Red t-shirt on left, amber clip on light on right

4. We forgot to bring this one, but it’s very versatile - red tape! Although there’s tons of it in DC, we couldn’t find any. Typically we bring this tape to cover up the thermostat and smoke detector, which both emit concentrated blue wavelengths that impact sleep, gradually deplete dopamine, and increase neurodegeneration. We improvised and folded both a piece of paper and a paper towel over the thermostat, and held it down with our car keys.*

*TIP: It’s worth calling hotel maintenance to come and check your thermostat. Our smart thermostats didn’t go to the temp we set it, and would hover above, presumably in an attempt to conserve energy and save the hotel money. We set ours to 66°F, which was the lowest it would go, but then it would go to 68°F. Since we like our room much colder while we sleep, maintenance helped us put it into “VIP” mode, which is an override that lets you set it under 66°F.

Here are some more ways we use red light to fend off the blue light dragon:

What do you do when you travel?

Do you have a cookie tin of goodies you bring with you?

How do you embrace a sense of calm amidst the silent storm of stimulation?

Life may be a journey, but only we can choose our destiny.

May our red sky at night be a digital sailor’s delight.

We are more powerful than we know,

