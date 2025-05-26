The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
8h

For those who fast-read and skip to comments, I'd like to share one of your shared quotes:

Many of us feel like nomads lost in a place and time that is not for us. Our past is the future we seek. We don’t want faster internet speeds or higher resolution, we want stronger connection. Ultimately it is up to us to build new fields of gold, and set the bricks that reset a timeless future of health and prosperity. The time to march toward destiny is now. Not all of us will make it, but we will live trying. We carry the shield of our heart into battle like the fallen - raised from the dead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
7hEdited

Great topic guys. My experience is that folks don't want a tower around but when you tell them Covid symptoms were caused by 5G, even showing them near-proof in a research paper like this one

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=12846

they will disown you because they are basically fused at the hip with viruses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture