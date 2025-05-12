This is Part 1 of a series on common EMF contaminants in our home.

Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“Beauty may be skin deep, but ugly goes clear to the bone.” ~ Redd Foxx

If our clothing is a second skin, the home is our third.

In previous articles, we learned how we can use the native electromagnetic fields (EMF) of infrared and UV light to build a skin that’s more environmentally resilient to synthetic radiation from our devices and artificial light environment.

How does EMF affect us through the third layer of skin we take for granted, our home?

Some of us obsess about 5G and radiation from satellites, while we discount what we can control right underneath our feet. We wear pendants and install harmonizers in our homes, all the while not addressing the root cause. We cling to the technology of hope rather than address our relationship with technology. If we’re not careful, hope can be the rope that becomes our noose.

Luckily, with a bit of grit and determination, we can loosen the stranglehold of toxicity that pervades our modern environment, and escape into a fortress of peace.

Our Skin’s Space Suit

If our homes are our skin, what qualities would we want it to have?

If we were in outer space and dependent on a space suit to be our life support, what would we want it to do for us?

We’d want it to let out stale air, and bring in oxygen. We’d want that spacesuit to be electrically quiet and a shield against cosmic radiation, so that we can perform optimally. We’d need a clear visor to let in a full spectrum of light, enabling us to see through the void of the cosmos.

My first aha! moment in the field of electromagnetic research didn’t come from reading books or learning theory, it was from taking action by listening to instinct.

I started to tap into my intuition and ask “how does this room make me feel?

Where do I feel most relaxed? Where do I feel most productive?

Instead of using the assigned office to study, I sought shelter in my cool, quiet basement, where I could focus as well as meditate.

Instead of eating in the elegantly dark dining room, my wife and I would find ourselves eating outside on the deck nine months out of the year.

After measuring electric fields with various EMF meters, I found that the rooms that I was least comfortable in coincidentally had the highest readings.

The 4 Elements of Housing

Before the Industrial Age, houses and shelters were built from natural materials, allowing air and energy to circulate in and out, refreshing our living environment. Our homes were automatically grounded to the Earth and in tune with the Schumann resonance.

In the 1800s the Age of Electricity arrived, bringing momentous change to our vibrant communities. By 1850 telegraph lines were under construction on every continent. Twenty-two thousand miles of wire were energized in the US and four thousand through India, where “monkeys and swarms of large birds” were alighting on them.

The nervous system of humans was also being set on fire at the same time as telegraph wires linked almost thirty thousand homes and businesses in New York. Dr. George Miller Beard, a budding New York City neurologist and colleague of Thomas Edison, noticed a trend in increasing nervous disorders. In 1869, Beard published a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine, where he came up with the term neurasthenia, which means “weak nerves.” Previously known as a physical disease that affected the nerves, neurasthenia was rebranded in 1895 by Sigmund Freud as a mental disorder called anxiety nervosa. A physical illness was now a mental illness blamed on the individual’s improper, hysterical thoughts.

In 1889 Edison General Electric Co. was incorporated, and every US city acquired electric lighting powered by AC (alternating current) motors. The Age of Electricity began in earnest. The light bulb advanced our working hours into the night, but our health fled in retreat. As cities came alight, not only were ancestral circadian rhythms of health destroyed, the electrical currents underpinning this technology birthed an artificial form of energy the likes of which humans had never known.

In this article we’ll explore the concept of energy, and how we can leverage the benefits of both visible and invisible forms, while reducing the impact of artificial currents that run through our most sacred space.

Water, Earth, Wind & Fire

Each element of our homes dances and exchanges energy with the next. For example, the Sun’s energy (fire) is stored by nature in wood, plants, oil, and natural gas. When burned, this energy is released into the air. The air then carries it down to the water, then to the Earth.

What is Energy?

The only place where equilibrium exists is death. Otherwise energy is constantly working through us, in the form of sound, light, magnetism, or electricity. If you ask a quantum physicist, they might tell you that our bodies are more energy (empty space) than matter.

“Outside of an atomic nucleus, there are only two fundamental forces in nature: gravity and electricity. The electromagnetic force is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 times stronger than the gravitational force. Yet much of western science pretends that it does not exist.” Arthur Firstenberg

en·​er·​gy (n.) in physics - the capacity for doing work

Before we can learn to harness the energy of our body to make it work for us, I believe we must reduce the energy in our living spaces that is working against us.

How do we make our energy environment work smarter, so that we don’t have to live harder?

Our physical environment is the most controllable, thus easier to address before we move onto more complex healing modalities on the mental or spiritual plane. For example, it’s easier to unplug your Wi-Fi than trying to meditate or pray that the radiation doesn’t harm you.

How do we experience EMF as energy?

If you’ve ever had an electrocardiogram (EKG) or electroencephalogram (EEG), you’re well aware of the electrical nature of our hearts and brains. Traditionally our bodies were thought to be only electrical (transmitting power). Mainstream science has since recognized that our bodies use a much more sophisticated operating system that is electronic (transmits power and communicates data).

For instance, melanin functions as the most sophisticated semiconductor (an integrated circuit, akin to a computer chip) in human biology, capable of absorbing all frequencies of light, including those not present in our sun. This remarkable molecule allows humans to extract more energy and information from light than other species, contributing to enhanced cognitive abilities and immune function. Melanin is currently being tested by NASA for its capability to absorb cosmic radiation in space.

It’s not what you say, it’s how you pulse it

External pulses from electrical and electronic equipment obscure the normal bioelectrical pulses of our organs, making it difficult for cells to understand the signals they’re receiving from our hearts and brains.

We can hear these irregular patterns play out in our homes when we install a CFL (compact fluorescent) bulb that emits distorted, higher frequencies. These frequencies are in the kilohertz (kHz) range, also known as dirty electricity, generating electrical fields that are thousands of times more powerful than our standard 60 Hz wiring. To put this into perspective:

An average human heart pulses one beat per second = 1 Hz

Our home wiring pulses at sixty times per second = 60 Hz

Dirty electrical fields can pulse up to 100,000 times per second = 100 kHz

Source: Dr. Magda Havas

Electronic equipment can be disrupted or destroyed by power surges and degraded by low power quality. Our vital organs are no different.

Vibrating our cells

The speed of our communication is determined through vibration, with various cell-types oscillating at frequencies ranging from 0-75 Hz. This range corresponds to Earth’s Schumann resonance and its native electrical field.

When we’re exposed to abnormal frequencies from energy stressors like smart meters, cell phones, airpods, or fitbits, our bodies fight back, attempting to resonate with the frequency of Earth, just as a tuning fork to a certain tone. Vibration tells our cells when to divide. When our cells encounter unusual vibratory patterns, division can become abnormal.

Biological harm associated with non-native EMF falls into two major categories:

Brain (behavioral abnormalities, learning disabilities, altered hormonal cycles and stress responses) Growing tissue (embryos, genetics, and cancer)

An Electric Power Couple

Our bodies act like antennas, receiving and coupling with energy of ambient electric fields. Since the direct current (DC) electromagnetic communication system of the body runs very efficiently at extremely low levels, even miniscule changes from external EMF can cause muscle and nerve cells to misfire. For instance, acetylcholine is a voltage-gated neurotransmitter that regulates muscle contraction, and can be impaired by electromagnetic fields.

Research from 1989 showed that “long distance cell-to-cell or organism-to-organism communications” can occur by transmission and reception of electromagnetic signals. This concept of electroconformational coupling proved that electric signals can change how the proteins of our cell membranes behave. The image below depicts a fluorescent tube not connected to any wiring, yet lighting up from the wireless power transfer of the energized wires above:

Capacitive coupling from high-voltage power lines can light a lamp continuously at low intensity.

Why is this important?

Epigenetic changes occur at the level of our cellular membrane proteins. Cell biologists like Bruce Lipton and many others have discovered that only 1% of chronic diseases are genetic, whereas 99% are epigenetic and based on our environment.

What kind of signals do we need to be aware of that may be trying to couple with us without our consent?

Let’s not let those outlets jump our bones with their magnetic personality.

kHz frequency: a dirty EMF offender

Since the 1900s, humanity has been exposed to electric fields billions of times faster than ever before with the advent of radio (1920s), radar (1940s), television (1950s), computers (1970s), and cell phones (1980s). When the energy crisis of the 1970s arrived, this catapulted the world into an age of energy-efficient electronics that ignored biological inefficiencies. The infrastructure of the power grid wasn’t designed to support modern electronics and their higher frequencies, which are biologically-active.

Most modern electronics, from our laptop charger to our blender, are made energy-efficient through a technology called switch mode power supply (SMPS). This technology regulates voltage more precisely by converting the AC electricity coming out of our wall to DC electricity for our devices, which interrupts and “chops up” the electrical current flow up to hundreds of thousands of times per second. When an AC field is converted to DC, this creates electrical pollution known as dirty electricity which then flows back into the grid.

The 60 Hz current of our AC outlets is transformed into much higher frequencies as a typical switch mode power supply operates between 30 to 60 kHz, or 60,000 pulses per second. This electrical pollution is compounded by the fact that North America’s power grid uses ground rods to distribute current back to the utility’s substation, rather than a dedicated neutral wire. As a result, our Earth is saturated with ground current EMF. If you’ve ever seen lighting strike the ground and redistribute its charge, you’ll appreciate that our Earth is not a sponge, but a conductor of electricity.

How has this technological evolution impacted our health?

Samuel Milham, M.D. is an epidemiologist, or a scientist who verifies that the results obtained by other labs and researchers are actually happening to the masses of people in the real world. He studied historical US mortality and electrification data of the 1900s. Dr. Milham was astonished as he found that the data suggested many of our modern diseases: cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes are caused by electromagnetic field exposure, most likely dirty electricity. Milham would go on to write the book on Dirty Electricity.

Dirty electricity was shown to be a potent universal carcinogen in a study of cancer in teachers at a La Quinta, California, middle school. A single year of employment at the La Quinta school increased cancer incidence by 21%. Schools and offices have larger concentrations of printers, copiers, computers, and fluorescent lighting that all use switch mode power supply.

Commercial vs residential electricity

One way of remediating dirty electricity is by using the proper electrical conduit when building, as electric fields in our wall can emanate anywhere from 1-8 feet into our living area. Most homes use sheet rock, which electric fields can easily penetrate. This is why natural building materials are superior, as wood and other substances can partially insulate the electrical frequencies coming off the wall. Electric fields generated by wiring can be shielded in metal conduit. This practice is standard in commercial building, however is not common for residential construction.

Flexible aluminum conduit

4 ways we can reduce dirty electricity

Reducing dirty electricity is trickier than unplugging our Wi-Fi modem to lower radiofrequency (RF). As the power grid becomes saturated, currents can flood into homes from many directions. Dirty electricity can also jump from one circuit to another within our house, traveling along power lines and coming in from neighbors’ homes. Thanks to

I discovered how fifth generation (5G) cellular technology employs

(SCS) technology that uses our home wiring, enabling 5G to communicate over wider areas, especially in places with poor coverage. Using kHz frequencies allows 5G to be more adaptable, rather than just being confined to the higher millimeter wavelengths that don’t penetrate buildings as well.

1. Play Unplugged

subcarrier spacing

The simplest way to reduce dirty electricity is by removing the local source. For instance, I use my laptop running on battery rather than plugged into the wall. Even though cords are “grounded” with a third prong, they most likely are still absorbing ground current EMF. Many parts of the world, even remote areas, can be saturated with ground current. For instance, in 1999 Dave Stetzer and a team of researchers at Dill Creek in Colby Wisconsin measured electrical current flowing through the water, with synthetic waveforms that are biologically active.

Ground current EMF at Dill Creek, Colby WI

Others like Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions have found synthetic ground current in the middle of the Arizona desert.

The NIEHS Report on Health Effects from Exposure to Power-Line Frequency Electric and Magnetic Fields found “convincing evidence for cancer-causing effects is available for internal electric field strengths greater than approximately 1 mV/m (millivolt/meter)”, which is a very low-level electric field. Any other devices like blenders, toasters, and phone chargers that are plugged into the wall need to be disconnected as they still draw a charge when not in use.

2. Filter out the noise

Dave Stetzer and his late partner Martin Graham, who have been studying the effects of manmade electricity since the 70s, designed the Stetzerizer filter to reduce dirty electricity and microsurges in our buildings. The higher kHz frequencies produce what are called superharmonics. Not all of us hear this noise, yet it affects us all. Some may experience superharmonics as tinnitus.

We know that humans can hear electromagnetic energy in the ultrasonic range from 20 Hz to about 225 kHz. What transmits at 20 kHz- 225 kHz? Radiofrequency (which also emits above 225 kHz) along with higher frequencies emanating from our home wiring known as “dirty electricity.”

Dr. Magda Havas and Dave Stetzer studied the effect of kHz frequencies on tinnitus7, and found that these individuals suffering from tinnitus had high levels of dirty electricity in their homes. Some participants noticed that when the buzzing sound was loud, the dirty electricity in their home was high. When Stetzer filters were installed, these sounds became less audible. Dogs can also hear in the range of 20 kHz, which is why there have even been accounts of animals not wanting to walk on certain parts of the street with LED streetlights.

(R) Dirty Electricity and Electrical Hypersensitivity: Five Case Studies: Magda Havas and David Stetzer

These filters are portable, meaning you can move them from room to room. For instance, if you’re working in the office during the day, and there is a high dirty electrical field present, plug the filters into the surrounding outlets.

PRO TIP: You first want to plug in these filters to outlets that consume the most power and/or closest to the circuit breaker, so that you can bring down the total amount of dirty electricity in your home.

Here’s a quick video of how I like to use the Stetzerizer filter and meter:

3. Invert your reality

Renewable energy is being sold as the panacea to the climate crisis, however the solution may also create a problem. Solar power inverters are often a large source of dirty electricity, as they also apply SMPS technology. It is not uncommon for a home to experience a tremendous spike in dirty electricity after installing solar, especially when panels are put on the roof. The good news is that inverters like the SMA Sunny Boy, made in Germany, are designed with electrical quality in mind and are superior to many other solutions.

4. Drive in the mega slow lane

While hardwiring our home will not only allow for faster and more reliable internet without the wireless radiofrequency, these solutions can also bring more electrical mud into our homes in the form of dirty electricity. Internet plans with higher bandwidths require more data transfer (gigabytes per second), which increases the amount of electrical impulses generated by our wiring. For this reason it’s recommended to select the lowest bandwidth internet package available.

In most areas, even the most basic package is much faster than you will need to stream movies on Netflix or Amazon. Choose a package at or below 100 Mbps and stay away from 1 or 10 Gbps packages, which will likely introduce more kHz frequencies into your home. You’ll also want to install a router that works in mbps (megabytes per second), with less electronics and circuits, like the simple plug-and-play TP link TL-SF1005D router.

Create a Sleep Sanctuary

Each night, once I start nodding off to my latest fiction novel, I strap on my red light headlamp and go into the garage to shut off the power to the bedroom at the circuit panel. EMF from our neighbors, smart meters, and any other devices tend to magnetize onto live wires, so it’s a prudent choice to cut the power especially when our bodies need to regenerate and our immune system needs support. Even after shutting the power off, Bohdanna and I move our bed at least 1-2 feet away from our wall to be safe.

If you live in an apartment and can’t move your bed that far from the wall, you can purchase a wooden frame and a latex/wool mattress without metal springs, as those springs will magnetize to electric fields. Similarly, sleeping on an earthing sheet is also not advisable, as these highly conductive metal surfaces can introduce more current when our organs are most sensitive.

Aside from eliminating electronics and devices from our bedroom, which can distract us and serve as psychological triggers as we associate our phones with work, lighting and color is underestimated for its healing effect. We have multiple clip-on amber lights scattered throughout our home as we wind down, since amber does not disrupt melatonin like more intense blue wavelengths.

Color me green

If you’ve ever been dazzled by the sunset, stopped in your tracks to let yourself be charmed by a rainbow, you know the positive impact color can have upon our psyche. Color alone can also help us recover from the barrage of wireless radiation and electronic noise.

In our recent interview with photobiologist Dr. Alexander Wunsch, he elaborated on how he uses color to treat patients in his private practice in Germany. Dr. Wunsch has found that magenta helps balance our emotional state, and green calms our mental state. This combination of color will reduce the stimulation of our sympathetic (fight-flight) nervous system caused by wireless and electronics, helping combat inflammation. Dr. Wunsch has overseen palliative patients and those with chronic pain, who have been treated in a hospital with these colors, and have seen positive results in pain management.

L- Our sleep sanctuary C- cosmos flower we had in our garden R- Hospital chromotherapy

Nature has its own skin that protects it from solar radiation. Plants use the green in chlorophyll to absorb the sun’s energy, which lets them bloom in living color. The forest enjoys its own skin, with the canopy of trees that filter intense electrical wavelengths of the sun so that we can seek shelter in its magical paradise. We may not have a choice which color skin we’re born with, but we can always embrace the only home we have to live in - our body.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

