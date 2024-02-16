The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How EMF changes our DNA
5
0:00
-24:48

How EMF changes our DNA

The role of electricity in chronic fatigue / How EMF impacts epigenetics
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 16, 2024
5
Transcript

Artist: John the Dowe2

Here’s what we discussed:

  • How our bodies electrical field resonates with our home wiring

  • How thoughts and emotions carry informational genetic triggers

  • How EMFs bypass our immune system more effectively than chemicals

  • How to keep our DNA crystalline & pure

We are more powerful than we know

Additional resources:

The Biology of Belief by Bruce Lipton

On body voltage:
How to create a sleep sanctuary

How to create a sleep sanctuary

Roman S Shapoval
·
Feb 12
Read full story
On DHA:
How to nourish babies with electric food

How to nourish babies with electric food

Roman S Shapoval
·
December 4, 2023
Read full story
Studies on EMF-cell communication:

ELF (home wiring) and RF (cell phones, Wi-Fi) affect on DNA stress:

Blank and Goodman 2009

EMFs as superior messengers of cellular information vs chemicals or hormones:

Liboff 2004

McClare 1974

Electro-conformational coupling: Tsong 1989

New episodes each Friday.

5 Comments
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
