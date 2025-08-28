The Specto-Chrome Color Wheel by Dinshah Ghadiali

Join us as we discuss:

The history and benefits of color therapy

How chromotherapy was suppressed: the story of Dinshah Ghadiali

Modern applications of chromotherapy

How colors are used to steer human psychology

How to incorporate chromotherapy into your life!

Colors and musical notes correlated with frequency

We are more powerful than we know,

Additional resources:

https://www.houseofrolfe.com/journal/exploring-colour-therapy

https://www.the-cma.org.uk/therapy/colour-therapy-history-uses/

https://mimimoonmeno.com.au/chromotherapy-or-colour-therapy-a-brief-history/

https://www.tibb.co.za/articles/Part-2-Historical-significance-of-colour.pdf#:~:text=Throughout%20history%2C%20from%20the%20time%20of%20the,Physis%20to%20restore%20equilibrium%20of%20the%20body.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1297510/

