The Power Couple
Chromotherapy
Chromotherapy

The history and suppression of color therapy | Dinshah Ghadiali
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 28, 2025
Transcript
The Specto-Chrome Color Wheel by Dinshah Ghadiali

Join us as we discuss:

  • The history and benefits of color therapy

  • How chromotherapy was suppressed: the story of Dinshah Ghadiali

  • Modern applications of chromotherapy

  • How colors are used to steer human psychology

  • How to incorporate chromotherapy into your life!

Colors and musical notes correlated with frequency

We are more powerful than we know,

Additional resources:

https://www.houseofrolfe.com/journal/exploring-colour-therapy

https://www.the-cma.org.uk/therapy/colour-therapy-history-uses/

https://mimimoonmeno.com.au/chromotherapy-or-colour-therapy-a-brief-history/

https://www.tibb.co.za/articles/Part-2-Historical-significance-of-colour.pdf#:~:text=Throughout%20history%2C%20from%20the%20time%20of%20the,Physis%20to%20restore%20equilibrium%20of%20the%20body.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1297510/

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

