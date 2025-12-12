Isabel Friend: 🌊 6 ways to get hydrated

Leave a comment

Today we had the honor of interviewing Isabel Friend!

Isabel has been studying the spiritual, biological and ecopolitical aspects of Water for over thirteen years. She has taught in seven countries, and has had the honor of working with some of the most brilliant water scientists alive. Isabel has become a Water Ambassador, helping people shift their relationship with the Source of Life, which is utterly life-changing.

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How EMFs alter our bio-water

✔️ The spiritual aspects of water as a healer

✔️ Kneipp therapy, and the hydraulic network of our body

✔️ How does water use its memory to become more resilient?

✔️ Why deuterium-depleted water can affect our health

✔️ Isabel’s 6-step process to get our hydration back on track

Her mission is to create a comprehensive Water academy, which spans the practical insights of health, hydration and biology, to empowering tactics for Watershed guardianship and ecological activism.

Isabel also explores and teaches others about the esoteric insights of ancient indigenous Water wisdom, to the heady scientific discoveries of cutting edge water research.

Isabel also runs a small water laboratory in Mexico, and is the president of The American Water Trust, and founder of the most comprehensive online store of Water.

Found this episode valuable?

If so, would you please share it far and wide?

Share

👉 The best way to support our work is by becoming a premium subscriber:

Additional Resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).