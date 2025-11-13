The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
Life before cell phones
Cell Phone Museum we visited | Analog gadget history
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Nov 13, 2025


Cell phone exhibit at The DC SmithsonianCell phone exhibit at The DC SmithsonianCell phone exhibit at The DC Smithsonian
Cell phone exhibit at The DC Smithsonian

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ Gadgets we used before the cell phone

✔️ The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History’s cell phone exhibit

✔️ The history of the newspaper

✔️ The Daylight “Healthy” Computer

Additional resources:

Devices we like to use at night:

Using red light to reduce EMF

Roman S Shapoval
·
August 12, 2024
Read full story

