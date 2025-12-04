Today we had the honor of interviewing

!

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How Kola approaches circadian rhythms and eases into the day

✔️ Should we skip breakfast?

✔️ The psychology of food, and what Kola likes to eat

✔️ The role of insulin, trauma, and leptin in metabolism

Kola Adetu is a clinical hypnotherapist, circadian biology advocate, and quantum biology enthusiast dedicated to empowering individuals through an integrative approach to human potential.

Blending heliobiology, neuropsychoendocrinology, brainwave studies, and the neurobiology of stress, Kola guides people toward resilience, emotional regulation, and peak cognitive performance.

As a former refugee in the UK for 19 years, he overcame profound challenges—unable to work, travel, or complete university—before achieving settlement in 2018 and embracing fatherhood. This transformative journey fueled his passion for studying and teaching sciences that enable individuals to befriend survival-driven biological responses and align with the body’s innate regenerative capacity.

Kola’s work centers on harmonizing human biology with the sun’s light / dark cycles to optimize sleep, balance hormones, and unlock cognitive vitality.

Through workshops, coaching, and online programs, he empowers diverse individuals—from trauma survivors to high performers—to harness these natural rhythms and access the quantum field of infinite possibilities.

His teachings bridge cutting-edge science with practical tools, guiding people to merge their consciousness with the self-organizing, creative intelligence of life.

