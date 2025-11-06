The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
Passive AC: Saving Health and 💰
Kyle Young: Low EMF air conditioning | Emancipation Proclamation
Roman S Shapoval
Kyle Young
Nov 06, 2025

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How did our ancestors deal with the desert heat?

✔️ How to build your own evaporative cooler at very little cost

✔️ How Tuscon uses water towers to cool public spaces

✔️ How young couples can emancipate themselves and build healthier homes

Thank you for listening, and for supporting our work.

We are more powerful than we know,

