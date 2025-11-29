Today we had the honor of interviewing!
Join us during Part 1 as we discuss:
✔️ Josh's Journey into Mineral Science
✔️ The Role of Mineral Balance in EMF Sensitivity
✔️ What health gurus get wrong about calcium
✔️ Misconceptions about heavy metal detox
Josh is a holistic health practitioner who strongly believes in our birthright to be whole, healed & revitalized in spite of the forces that want us to be ill, sick & toxic.
He does this through balancing his clients’ minerals, and practicing safe detoxification strategies that lead to lasting results and a state of optimized health.
He is on a mission to save us all years of grief, disappointment & bitterness from the conventional medical industry, as well as the holistic health industry.
Josh has a keen understanding how our mindset and emotional states may play a factor in self-sabotage on our health journey.
Found this episode valuable?
If so, would you please share it far and wide?
Additional resources:
Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!
Support us the old fashioned way!
Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!
Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎