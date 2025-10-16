“We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full.”

~ Marcel Proust

Today we had the privilege of interviewing Andi Locke!

Andi has worked in the holistic, alternative field for over 30 years. She is a Traditional Naturopath, a Certified Whole Health Educator, and has a master’s degree from the University of Maine. Andi is dedicated to helping others awaken to the truth about their health and has been a Germanic New Medicine teacher and consultant since 2009. Since 2017, she has taught thousands of people around the world both virtually and in-person.

Andi is also the founder of Bio HealthWorks Institute which offers dynamic courses for people trying to recover their health, as well as healthcare workers and practitioners who want to incorporate Germanic New Medicine (GNM) with their patients and clients.

In 2019, she co-founded GHK Global - the first professional organization for practitioners who use GNM with their clients. She helped design, develop, and host the GNM Global annual summit for 3 years.

Andi is an experienced international educator, consultant and sought-after speaker with a passion for supporting practitioners and teachers of GNM among us. She has a unique ability to communicate complex information in an easily understood manner, and to inspire and motivate those around her.

Join us as we discuss:

The origins of Germanic New Medicine

How our emotions create disease

Why many cancers are misdiagnosed

How EMF may impact some individuals more than others

Along with so much more!

We are more powerful than we know,



Additional resources:

Andi’s website: https://www.andilockemears.com/

