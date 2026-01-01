5 lessons we learned in 2025

Join us as we discuss:
✔️ How the Universe & God supported us in 2025
✔️ How we embraced humanity with less technology
✔️ What saying NO taught us
✔️ Why we always look for the silver lining
👉 P.S. Need help mitigating your EMF environment?
Let’s chat!
*Paid subscribers get one free 1-hour consultation.
Found this episode valuable?
If so, would you please share it far and wide?
👉 The best way to support our work is by becoming a premium subscriber:
Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!
Support us the old fashioned way!
Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!
Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎