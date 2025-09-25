Today we had the honor of interviewing Scott Tips!

Join us as we discuss:

The world’s oldest health freedom organization - the NHF

How Scott lobbies for healthier food safety regulations

Chemicals modern dishware and food manufacturing

RFK Jr. and the rise of the biomedical surveillance state

A California-licensed attorney, Scott has specialized in food-and-drug law and trademark law, but also engages in business litigation, general business law, and nonprofit organizations, with an international clientele.

Since 1989, Scott has been a board member of the National Health Federation, the World’s oldest health-freedom organization for consumers, as well as the Editor In Chief of its magazine, Health Freedom News.

In 2007, he became NHF President, and has been a frequent speaker for the organization and for health freedom on several continents and through many radio and other programs.

A legal columnist, Scott writes a column for Whole Foods Magazine called “LegalTips,” a column he started several decades ago. Currently, he is primarily occupied with health freedom issues arising from national governments and such international organizations as the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s attempts to limit individual freedom of choice in health matters.

Scott has compiled, edited, and published a book on the subject entitled Codex Alimentarius – Global Food Imperialism. He also attends Codex meetings worldwide and has attended more Codex meetings than all other health-freedom activists combined.

Bohdanna and I recently met Scott at the Healthy America 2025 conference in Washington DC, where we were honored to meet and learn from other leaders in health freedom as well.

To honor the mission of NHF, we’ll be conducting a slew of podcast interviews called the Healthy America series. We hope you can join us for them all, as this organization keeps it mission going strong with more conferences throughout the US this fall and next year.

Share

Additional resources:

