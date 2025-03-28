The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Fitness of the future: from low-fat to high-light
Fitness of the future: from low-fat to high-light

Jason Yun: The Improvement Warrior
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 28, 2025
“Discontent is the first necessity of progress.” ~ Thomas A. Edison

Jason Yun, The Improvement Warrior

Some of Jason Yun’s clients:

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How

    Nicolas Pineault
    helped propel Jason down his health journey

  • The low-EMF way to have a chillpad when you sleep

  • Why circadian fitness is more important than diet when getting in shape

  • How the Epi-paleo prescription of

    Jack Kruse
    helped Jason recover from a low-fat diet

  • How Jason approaches cold therapy & intermittent fasting for women

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Join us tonight for The ElectroHealth Summit Live Q&A call:

JOIN The ELECTROHEALTH SUMMIT

Additional Resources:

Jason Yun’s YouTube Channel:

