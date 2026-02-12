The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Transcript

AI, Astrology & our digital nervous system

Interview with Eric Francis Coppolino
Feb 12, 2026

“I know now why you cry, but it’s something I can never do.”

~ The Terminator 800 model

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How the digital crisis of 2020 created the pandemic

✔️ Bohdanna recalls the first time she felt electrosensitive

✔️ How the telegraph gave rise to Freud’s invention of anxiety

✔️ Why ChatGPT therapy is a bad idea

✔️ Mars, Aries, & AI astrology

✔️ Will humanity wake up in time?

Additional Resources:

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
By Eric Francis Coppolino
Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
PWFM Special Edition: How Dirty is Your Electricity?
I was planning to send this out in the morning…but just in case you need some good vibes tonight, here are Bohdanna and Roman. These two are so adventurous they went roaming around the Love Canal neighborhood with me this past Saturday…
Listen now
a year ago · 16 likes · 8 comments · Eric F Coppolino

