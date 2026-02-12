AI, Astrology & our digital nervous system

“I know now why you cry, but it’s something I can never do.” ~ The Terminator 800 model

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How the digital crisis of 2020 created the pandemic

✔️ Bohdanna recalls the first time she felt electrosensitive

✔️ How the telegraph gave rise to Freud’s invention of anxiety

✔️ Why ChatGPT therapy is a bad idea

✔️ Mars, Aries, & AI astrology

✔️ Will humanity wake up in time?

Share

The best way to support our work is by becoming a premium subscriber:

👉 *Paid subscribers get 10% off all consults.

Additional Resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).