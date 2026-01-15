Is the 8 hour sleep a myth?

Today we had the honor of interviewing Nikko Kennedy!

✔️ How Nikko helps women and families with the natural birthing process

✔️ How hormones like pregesterone are shaped by our circadian rhythm

✔️ How family systems can support more regenerative sleep across generations

✔️ Why the 8 hour sleep is a myth

Nikko is a consultant, doula, and educator working in the emerging fields of circadian and quantum biology. A decade of working in the digital world led her through the onset and recovery of severe immune system deregulation. Thanks to the work of Dr. Jack Kruse and others, Nikko regained her health and vitality.

With renewed vigor for her life’s purpose after a harrowing pregnancy, birth, and postpartum during the C19 lockdown, Nikko remade herself with her life’s purpose in the forefront. She now creates an environment where babies can be birthed and welcomed wholeheartedly with the utmost health and happiness. Through her research, experience, and practice as a doula, she’s learned certain things about light and life that make the current situation in hospitals and mainstream childbirth education unbearable.

Nikko’s work is now dedicated to the healing powers of light and dark, protecting babies from the harmful effects of artificial light and man-made hazards such as synthetic electromagnetic frequencies.

She serves the Institute of Applied Quantum Biology, Quantum Biology Collective, and other organizations pioneering the fields of circadian and quantum biology as well as the state of maternity care. Nikko is a graduate of the University of Oregon, and has completed trainings from the Childbirth and Postpartum Professional Association, Doula Training Center, Institute of Applied Quantum Biology, Indie Birth Midwifery School, and Pacific Birth Institute.

Nikko’s journey of learning is ongoing, and as someone bringing over a decade of experience with online business and entrepreneurship, she viscerally understands the challenges of bridging the polarities of science & nature, technology & tradition, even the balance of sunlight & moonlight. We are of the Planet, yet living a Digital existence.

If you resonate with these words and want to experience the best of both worlds for yourself and your family, Nikko is a resource that can help you take the next step. You can join her Substack as a free or paid subscriber here:

You can also email Nikko at nikko@brighterdaysdarkernights.com or book a complimentary consult to get help deciding which tier or service offering is right for you. While there are paid offerings available, no one is turned away for lack of funds.

If you want to reclaim your birthrights of energy and joy, get in touch!

Give the very best you and this planet have to offer to your children.

