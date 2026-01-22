🏈 Pro Athletes Raise EMF Awareness

Join us as we discuss:
✔️ The history of lighting in pro sports
✔️ Which football players have been labeled as conspiracy theorists?
✔️ How the 49rs and EMF from their stadium made mainstream news
✔️ How LEDs affect baseball players
Additional Resources:
LINK to Delaney Walker where he discusses the electrical substation.
🤣 A funny commercial about night football back in the day:
Linkedin Post about Aaron Rodgers:
