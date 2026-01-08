The other day we were talking, and Bohdanna mentioned to me: “You know, there are some people who say they never get sick!”

I said “What people? Do you know any?”

While Bohdanna didn’t have an answer, this sparked an introspective conversation between us about what illness and health mean in 2026.

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ How we discovered our magic EMF formula ten years ago

✔️ What Bohdanna did to withdraw from SSRIs

✔️ Benefits of EMF consultations

✔️ Why health coaching helps you reach your goals faster

If you’re like us - you’re a health nut.

You eat real food without the chemicals, filter your water, apply natural cosmetics, and avoid toxic pesticides.

But there’s one toxin that you’re still exposed to daily, that many of us...let’s be honest…deny is a big deal…

Since it feels too overwhelming to even think about: electro-pollution or “EMF.”

We hear it from people all the time: “I’m surrounded by gadgets and electronics - what choice do I have?”

We used to feel the same way.

Until we found we could take small steps to control our environment each day.

We learned that radiation from our cell phones is just the tip of the iceberg, and that wireless frequencies were already in our home, whether our phones were turned on or not.

This inspired us to take action.

But first we needed to understand that EMF could be the reason why we:

❌ Couldn’t focus like we used to

❌ Got frustrated at the dinner table with even the smallest comment;

❌ Felt drained, experiencing interrupted sleep;

❌ Didn’t feel calm in the place that should be our sanctuary.

Don’t make the mistakes that we once made, by convincing yourself there’s nothing to worry about.

Don’t spend loads of money buying EMF-harmonizing pendants, “protective” clothing, or grounding pads, while asking yourself...

“Do all these products actually work?”

You’re still surrounded by a sea of wireless radiation, with no end in sight.

What can you do?

The good news is: you don’t have to spend countless hours scrolling the internet to find a solution.

We’ve been there and understand how it feels to not sleep well, feel sluggish, and go through withdrawal from stimulants and SSRIs.

We now have a zest for life, a spark that was missing for years.

If you need help, reach out to us!

We can help you:

✔️ Create a sleep sanctuary

Harness your body’s innate electricity - regenerate your nervous system & restore cognition. Wake up feeling refreshed.

✔️ Reduce inflammation

Eliminate dirty electricity, a class 2b carcinogen, in your home. Create a sense of calm where you can think, focus, and live again.

✔️ Discover hidden sources of EMF

Learn which gadgets are contributing the most to your silent burden of chronic stress, and eliminate unnecessary wireless software.

✔️ Assess electric fields

We can guide you on how to conduct a basic survey of your home’s EMF environment, revealing sources of hazardous dirty electricity.

✔️ Create healthier boundaries

We help you and your family create better boundaries with devices so that they don’t run your life.

✔️ Hard wire your home

We can assist you over Zoom, or in-person, on how best to run data cable for your particular situation. We’ll help you avoid the pitfalls many make when hard wiring, and help you save time and aggravation!

🍗 Nutrition

We guide you in navigating the labyrinth of diet fads, by bringing you back to the basics of food based on ancestral practices and wisdom.

To learn more about all our services, visit thepowercouple.ca

We want to teach you how to be less reliant on software and cell phones, and more resilient in your health.

We’re here because we want to help you not only survive, but thrive.

Let’s tap into the primal humanity that wants to pour out of us in 2026.

We appreciate each and every single one of you.

Let’s make 2026 a pivot point for Team Human.

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

