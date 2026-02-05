The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
🚨 Red Light Therapy: 4 things to know
History of Heliotherapy | NIR vs FIR
Feb 05, 2026

Sorry about the mic volume in this episode! Roman is still figuring out how to use technology…

(L) Finsen's "light elves" (R) Auguste Rollier (C) young patient with Rickets treated with light therapy(L) Finsen's "light elves" (R) Auguste Rollier (C) young patient with Rickets treated with light therapy(L) Finsen's "light elves" (R) Auguste Rollier (C) young patient with Rickets treated with light therapy
(L) Finsen's "light elves" (R) Auguste Rollier (C) young patient with Rickets treated with light therapy

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ The history of red light therapy

✔️ What is red light therapy (photobiomodulation), and is it safe?

✔️ The difference between near & far infrared therapy

✔️ Four aspects of infrared saunas you need to know about

Additional Resources:

Interview with Brian Richards:

Article on skin cancer & UV:

