The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Where do your 🐣 eggs come from?
0:00
-23:01

Where do your 🐣 eggs come from?

History of Egg Money | Weston A Price
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Jan 29, 2026
Loading...

Leave a comment

(L) 1900s chicken coup (C) artificial mother hen design (R) in-law suite (L) 1900s chicken coup (C) artificial mother hen design (R) in-law suite (L) 1900s chicken coup (C) artificial mother hen design (R) in-law suite
(L) 1900s chicken coup (C) artificial mother hen design (R) in-law suite

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ The history of chicken eggs

✔️ The Vital Farms controversy

✔️ How eggs help prevent Alzheimer’s

✔️ Weston A Price, and the local farmer economy

Found this episode valuable?

If so, would you please share it far and wide?

Share

👉 The best way to support our work is by becoming a premium subscriber:

Additional Resources:

Eat Wild: Getting wild nutrition from modern food

Cornucopia Egg Scorecard

Hilda Labrada Gore: host & producer of Weston A Price podcast Wise Traditions

Under the Henfluence
The People Who Love Them
Yesterday someone came to the house to record me talking about the chickens, my book about chickens, and—of course—the chickens themselves. He had to stick the microphone right up to their little beaks to get the sound. They chatted and complained. We stood there silently, listening. At one point Emmylou jumped up on her swing right in front of us and w…
Read more
3 years ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Tove Danovich

📖 Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roman S Shapoval · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture