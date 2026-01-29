Where do your 🐣 eggs come from?

Leave a comment

(L) 1900s chicken coup (C) artificial mother hen design (R) in-law suite

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ The history of chicken eggs

✔️ The Vital Farms controversy

✔️ How eggs help prevent Alzheimer’s

✔️ Weston A Price, and the local farmer economy

Found this episode valuable?

If so, would you please share it far and wide?

Share

👉 The best way to support our work is by becoming a premium subscriber:

Additional Resources:

Eat Wild: Getting wild nutrition from modern food

Cornucopia Egg Scorecard

Hilda Labrada Gore: host & producer of Weston A Price podcast Wise Traditions

📖 Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).