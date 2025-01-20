Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“Honor may not win power, but it wins respect. And respect earns power.” ~ Ishida Mitsunari

When we experience shame, we feel dishonor. Ashamed, our natural reaction is to hide. A while ago, I learned how to apply the coping skill of opposite action, which lets us transcend the shame we feel by stepping out of the shadows, and confronting the psychological battlefield.

Many of my past coworkers used to retort: “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” as if insomnia were a badge of honor. As humans we’re wired to embrace the collective norms of our tribe, even if it doesn’t serve our individual self-interest. Similar badges of honor were worn by the Japanese, who would commit suicide through the ancient ritual of seppuku, or falling on one’s sword. This was done in order to save face for your family, to protect them from poverty, or because you had disgraced your peers so much that your continued existence was unacceptable. This act also served as a dramatic way to demonstrate one’s obedience to the chain of command.

This ritual still clings to our psyche. Do you remember being scorned by your parents asking “If your friends jump off a cliff, would you?” While we may think this is attributed to lemmings committing suicide, this is in fact a myth. The true story has much darker origins - rooted in shame. In 1944, when American troops defeated the Japanese at The Battle of Saipan, the Japanese committed mass suicide to save face.

“Adding to the tragedy, after it was clear the battle was lost, a devastating number of Japanese civilian men, women, and children committed suicide by leaping off of a 600-foot cliff into the sea in order to avoid capture. The total number of suicides is unknown, though most estimate at least several hundred, possibly more than 1,000 people took their own lives on that day. This collective suicide earned the cliff its new name, Banzai Cliff, as jumpers shouted ‘banzai’ while they plummeted to their deaths, wishing the emperor 10,000 years of life.” Source: Molly McBride Jacobson

Instead of confronting their shame, these civilians chose to hide, drowning themselves in the depths of dishonor. May God have mercy on their souls. Similar acts of “honorable” conduct in the last few years, as impaling one’s arm onto needles fashioned by the US Department of Defense marked one a hero for the cause, while those defecting from the front lines of mass sacrifice were branded a coward and a traitor.

In order to provide for ourselves, our families, and partners, many of us are expected to fall on the sword of digital servitude daily. We’re ordered to carry a cell phone by our employer, or give our children these same wireless devices so that we’re not judged by our peers as irresponsible, backward parents. If we do not, we’re cast out as cracked-up health nuts, or worse - tinfoil hat conspirators.

Unfortunately, the shame is too much to bear for many of us, so we do what we believe to be honorable according to society. We continue to wander along as vagrants on the high roads of health, taking detours and adopting quick fixes like buying pendants and cell phone stickers, eating “superfoods” and taking more supplements, while never being able to grasp for the vital life we know is possible.

We cower, obey, and say:

“The tech is all around us.”

“I’m only one person - what can I do?”

“I’m tired - and what will my friends think?”

Maybe you need to get new friends.

Like the ones who went to San Francisco and wear silicon chip flowers in their hair. What do these self-appointed emperors of Silicon Valley proclaim as an honorable code of technological conduct for their own clans of future marauders - their children?

“I don’t generally want my kids to be sitting in front of a computer for a long period of time.” ~ Mark Zuckerberg “It probably interferes with productivity in weird ways. God only knows what it's doing to our children's brains." ~ founding President of Facebook Sean Parker “It’s really important that [my daughter] gets time to just be with her thoughts and be with her blocks and be with her toys, so we’ll be regulating [tech use] pretty heavily.” ~ Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian My children aren’t allowed to use that shit.” ~ Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, speaking about social media

What are the financial costs of our phones on mental health?

Many of us intuitively understand that screens are a problem, and highly addictive. Along with the effects on our children and relationships, what is this technology costing us financially? The hellish marriage of social media software and wireless software was consummated in earnest in 2009, as Facebook introduced the Like button and Twitter introduced the Retweet. This allowed messages to go viral in ways never before possible. In 2010, the iPhone 4 was released with a front-facing “selfie” camera, along with FaceTime video calling. Now children could have their pictures ridiculed by the viral millions.

Hospitalization for intentional self-harm has risen by 91% since 2007-09 among U.S. 15-19 year-old girls. Source: CDC Non-Fatal Injury Reports

In 2010, the average annual total cost for a child aged 10-19, admitted to a US hospital as an inpatient for self-harm, was $16,631. In Massachusetts, self-harm patients who are admitted to the ICU and stay for up to a week, adding extensive outpatient services, have gotten bills of $175,000. The annual cost of nonfatal suicide attempts in the U.S. was $26.3 billion in 2020.

Unfortunately, our world history of self-harm goes deeper, with roots of consumerism stemming back to the Electrical Age of the 1800s. Before 1850, heart disease was as common as accidental drowning, and the 25th cause of death in the US. Cancer was rare before the 1800s, and lung cancer was once so uncommon that it was not even listed in most countries until 1929. The increase in cancer began slightly before heart disease, and early records from England show that cancer deaths were rising as early as 1850. In 1839, the first telegraph was developed, and in 1850, over two thousand miles of wire ran the breadth of England.

“Every historical source shows that cancer always accompanies electricity.” ~ Arthur Firstenberg , The Invisible Rainbow

In 1914, among 63,000 American Indians living on reservations, none of which had electricity, there were only two deaths from cancer. The cancer mortality in the US as a whole was 2.5 times as high. An ususual one-year rise in cancer mortality of 3 to 10 percent occurred in every modernizing country in 1920, which corresponded to the dawn of commercial AM radio. Electricity and EMF damage the respiration and oxygen metabolism of our mitochondria, the engines of our cells. Damaged respiration reduces the number and size of mitohoncdria, creates mitochondria with an abnormal structure, and lessens the activity of our metabolism, otherwise known as the electron transport chain. All of these signs are being routinely found in most types of cancer.

Brain cancer has also been on the rise since the adoption of cell phones in the 1980s. However, due to government agencies such as the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs not cooperating, much of the data is missing. As many as 70,000 cases of cancer from the VA were not being reported from 2003-2006. The Finnish cancer registry also seriously underreported brain tumors. In 2007, researchers at the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare found out that one-third of the cases of brain cancer diagnosed at university and county hospitals were not being reported to the Swedish Cancer Registry.

Younger populations may develop cancer more rapidly

A 2018 study conducted by Elihu Richter in Israel showed how 47 patients quickly developed cancer after occupational exposure to high levels of radio waves. Many of the patients, especially those younger, developed their cancers within a surprisingly short period of time - some as short as five or six months after the beginning of their exposure. Richter’s team warns that “with the recent introduction of Wi-Fi into schools, personal computers for each pupil in many schools — young people are no longer free from exposure to EMF.”

Cell phones cause brain cancer

In 2017, for the first time in the world, a court recognized a causal link between use of a mobile phone and a brain tumor. A court in Turin, Italy ruled that excessive, work-related use of a mobile phone caused executive Roberto Romeo to develop a brain tumor, awarding him a state-funded pension. Romeo, 57, had testified that his work duties obliged him to use his mobile for three to four hours of each working day for 15 years.

“I had no choice but to use my mobile to talk to colleagues and organize work – for 15 years I was calling all the time, from home, in the car. “I started to have the feeling of my right ear being blocked all the time and the tumur was diagnosed in 2010. Happily, it was benign but I can no longer hear anything because they had to remove my acoustic nerve.” ~ Roberto Romeo

Source: The Guardian

During the proceedings, a medical expert estimated the damage to Romeo at 23 percent of his bodily function, prompting the judge to make a compensation award of 500 euros per month to be paid out by Italy’s national health insurance.

What are the financial costs of brain cancer?

The global market for treating brain cancer is currently $4.2 billion USD, and is expected to reach $10.3 billion by 2032. The brain cancer market is currently growing at a staggering 10% annually.

Glioblastomas are a type of brain tumor

A study published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology revealed that the average cost for treating brain cancer in the United States can range from $100,000 to over $1 million per patient, depending on the type and stage of the disease. Patients may pay up to $47,000 for each round of radiation treatment.

Aside from direct medical costs, brain cancer exerts a great financial toll on survivors, as cognitive and physical challenges posed by the disease often make it impossible for patients to continue their careers or find suitable employment opportunities. A study conducted by the American Cancer Society revealed that brain cancer survivors experience higher rates of unemployment and reduced work hours compared to the general population. This loss of income and productivity not only affects the patients themselves but also has long-term financial consequences for their families.

What are symptoms of brain cancer?

Symptoms vary from person to person, and may include*:

Headaches, often the first symptom, may become more frequent as time passes. It may get worse when you lie down or bend over.

Seizures can take many different forms, such as numbness, tingling, uncontrollable arm and leg movements, difficulty speaking, strange smells and sensations, staring and unresponsive episodes or convulsions.

Changes in mental function , mood or personality: you may become withdrawn, moody, or inefficient at work, feel drowsy, confused, and unable to think. Depression and anxiety, especially if either develops suddenly, may be an early symptom of a brain tumor, and you may become uninhibited or behave in ways you never have before.

Changes in speech (trouble finding words, talking incoherently)

Changes in the ability to hear, smell, or see (blurred vision)

Loss of balance or coordination

Change in the ability to feel heat, cold, pressure, or sharp objects

Changes in pulse and breathing rates

5 alternative ways we can beat brain cancer

Dr. Dominic D’Agostino is an associate professor in the Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology a the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, and a senior research scientist at the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition. The primary focus of Dom’s laboratory is developing and testing metabolic therapies, including ketogenic diets, and ketone supplements to induce nutritional ketosis. His research is supported by the Office of Naval Research and Department of Defense. In Tim Ferriss’ book Tools of Titans, Dom discusses what he would do if he were diagnosed with a late-state glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive brain cancer:

Ketogenic diet as base therapy - this is the foundation Intermittent fasting: 1 meal per day within a daily 4-hour window Ketone supplementation 2 to 4 times per day Metformin DCA (dichloroacetic acid)

Tim goes on to ask another MD he trusts, the same question (“What would you do if you had late-stage GBM?”), without sharing Dom’s answers. His anonymized answer:

“If I had GBM I would do the following:

No radiation Calorie-restricted keto diet Metformin at 2 or 2.5g/day DCA Hyperbaric oxygen Rapamycin in modest, intermittent doses

Not sure I could recommend this to anyone, though.”

How are other countries confronting the wireless threat?

What can we do about this persistent danger that surrounds us? If we want to raise our level of health consciousness, we can take an example from other health-conscious nations.

Schools and governments worldwide have taken action to reduce levels of wireless and electromagnetic radiation in the classroom. Here are a few examples:

France

France has banned Wi-Fi in kindergarten, and restricts Wi-Fi in schools by having the wireless off as the default setting. In-school networks are being hardwired, and in situations where wireless is needed it is turned on only for a short duration in the classroom as needed and turned off after use. France also has banned cell phones in elementary/middle schools and started educating the public years ago with public health initiatives about how to reduce exposure.

Cyprus

Cyprus has removed Wi-Fi from elementary school classrooms and has a strong public awareness campaign educating parents, teenagers, and pregnant women, including comprehensive guidance on how to hardwire computers.

Belgium

Belgium has banned cell phones manufactured for young children and also banned Wi-Fi in the kindergartens of Ghent.

Israel

Israel has banned Wi-Fi in nursery schools, restricts Wi-Fi in elementary grades, bans cell phones in classrooms, has a national institution teaching how to reduce cell phone radiation, and has a limit of 4 mG for EMF.

French Polynesia

French Polynesia also has removed Wi-Fi from nursery schools and turned wireless OFF as the default setting, in addition to launching a major public health campaign for the country.

Russia & Sweden

Russia and Sweden are the latest countries to ban cell phones in classrooms. Numerous other countries already have school cell phone prohibitions including England, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Israel, China, Australia, Greece, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, but not the United States.

The Russian school cell phone ban is for all grades and the Swedish ban is for students from grades 1-9 (up to around 16 years). In Sweden, the ban extends even during breaks between classes.

Russia has allowable environmental levels or wireless radiation much lower than U.S. FCC or ICNIRP limits:

The US ranks the highest in terms of radiofrequency radiation exposure limits for the general public

Here’s a snapshot of how other nations are addressing the wireless health threat:

What can we expect from the Trump administration?

Even though the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been rightfully smeared as a “captured agency” by the Harvard Center for Ethics in 2015, we can take heart that Trump is a populist, who is more likely to follow the will of the people than his predeccesors. However, Trump is also heavily-backed by technocrat Peter Thiel, Elon Musk’s former business partner at Paypal. Thiel has openly called for a technocratic, centralized regime.

We're less of a constitutional republic than we used to be and…it's shifted from the constitutional republic to this sort of unelected technocratic bureaucracy - you know the Deep state things like that and maybe that's what you need to have in a technologically advanced Society where…you need experts, you need a Central Intelligence Agency, you need to have secrets - secrets about nuclear weapons, secrets about other things. ~ Peter Thiel, interviewed by The Free Press

In the astute words of

, “technocracy’s core idea is that society should be managed by a scientific priesthood, which would regulate society to ensure production and distribution of key goods.” This is effectively communism. In a world that is changing rapidly, how can those who seek to profit from the human capital of production control distribution? Through advanced technologies like space-based artificial intelligence

and ground-based 5G cellular networks.

The global slave colony of jobs and bones

St. Petersburg has been called the Paris of the North, but is more appropriately named the City of Bones. Historians believe the remains of some one hundred thousand 18th-century serfs are buried beneath its wide Parisian-style avenues and grand Italianate palaces. Some estimates are that 30,000 people died in the city’s initial construction alone. Working conditions were awful, with many resorting to using their shirts to carry back stones to the construction site. Most died of scurvy, dysentery and malaria. What we see now looks impressive, but it was built on misery.

Today many US workers are flying to the promises of Trump and his cabinet, all the while believing that he only wants to make America Great again. People often believe Trump’s version of Great is their own version - but what if it isn’t? What if the Greatness is not about bringing back traditional American values, but building an electronic slave colony forged with the collective suffering of those too ashamed to confront the truth - being used to build a Palace of Doom?

Let’s remember that in March of 2020, Trump signed into law a pair of bills designed to boost wireless and broadband networks: the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, which requires the President to develop a strategy to secure and protect 5G technology. We can only hope to Make America Healthy Again by putting pressure on our local politicians, and supporting bills (like those I discussed with Charles Frohman below) that raise awareness around not only the wireless health costs, but the costs of real-estate devaluation. Many conservatives look the other way when it comes to Musk’s transhumanist agenda, since their hate of the woke agenda surpasses their love for true health freedom.

Carr cares

Nominated by both President Trump and President Biden, and confirmed unanimously by the Senate three times, Brendan Carr is the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Carr has been described as “the FCC’s 5G crusader.” Carr served previously as the FCC’s General Counsel.

Brendan Carr

Carr has led the FCC’s work to modernize its infrastructure rules and accelerate the buildout of high-speed networks. Commissioner Carr is also focused on expanding America’s skilled workforce - the tower climbers and construction crews needed to build next-gen networks. Carr’s jobs initiative promotes community colleges and apprenticeships as a gateway for jobs installing 5G.

Carr is also leading a telehealth initiative at the FCC. The Connected Care Pilot Program supports the delivery of high-quality care to low-income Americans and veterans. :

“The program will provide up to $100 million of support to help defray eligible health care providers’ costs of providing care services, and gives funding for selected pilot projects to cover most of the costs of high-speed internet connectivity, such as certain network equipment and information services necessary to provide connected care services to the intended patient population.” - Connect2HealthFCC

What this means is that Carr and the FCC want to incentivize lower-income areas and veterans, who tend to be less healthy, to use their services. “Certain network equipment” is not limited to 5G small cell antennas or the wireless arsenal.

What is NeuroFlow?

One of the pilot projects includes NeuroFlow - a tech platform that collects electronic health records and monitors patients health data in real time. NeuroFlow was founded by Iraq War veteran Chris Molara when he witnessed the mental toll combat took on colleagues. NeuroFlow uses headsets to collect neurological data from patients via electroencephalogram (EEG) and Bluetooth monitors to collect heart rate data. Algorithms then distill this data into charts - for psychological professionals and patients. Clinicians can monitor a patient’s response to simple and complex body activities during therapy through NeuroFlow’s app, and can even track patients’ relaxation and stress levels between rehabilitation sessions, enabling them to determine the most effective treatments.

While Molaro may have good intentions in helping his fellow combat veterans, he may not understand that the new theatre of combat is the electromagnetic internet-of-things, which he is exploding in real-time.

Make America’s Healthcare Great Again

As the wireless mesh makes us sicker, we’ll need to have more choices in doctors and healthcare, and not just “eligible providers”. If you have ObamaCare, you’ll have to pick from certain networks. Many Americans have abandoned this system, and opted for more flexible options like medical cost-sharing along with health savings accounts (HSA). The tax-advantage HSA is very popular, since this also allows us to increase what we can contribute toward retirement.

I recently learned more about this flexible alternative in my interview with health freedom advocate

, where we discussed everything from the current wins in New Jersey against 5G, the impact of wireless on agriculture, how wireless destroys a neighborhood’s home value, how to fight the surveillance state, along with how to connect with others on the frontlines of health freedom on the

. We also discussed many of the current bills that Charles is fighting on both the local and national front:

If you’d like to learn more about how you can fight the wireless mesh, and help make healthcare great again - check out the MPowered Benefit site of Charles Frohman, and please mention that wonderful guy Roman.

By discovering the enemy's dispositions and remaining invisible ourselves, we can keep our forces concentrated, while the enemy's must be divided. - Sun Tzu, The Art of War

As we head into the Inauguration Day today - let us keep in mind: the barons of Big Tech know how to divide us, track our every move when we voluntarily give them our location, and tell them how we feel with the search bar. Whether disguising the virtue of care with control, or making the cause of cancer questionable with invisible radiation, our adversary employs the art of deceit. The only way we may reveal their motive is by confronting our shame, on the honorable battlefield of thine own heart.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

