China's secret AI weapon

Today we had the privilege of interviewing Brandon Iglesias, founder of Reactwell.

Brandon is a photoelectrochemical engineer with a cybersecurity, genetics, , nanotechnology, chemistry, electronics, materials science, neurotechnology and cognitive science background.

Brandon’s inspiration for starting Reactwell began when Brandon was poisoned in 2022 by an enemy of the state and in reverse engineering the poison he then founded Reactwell. Brandon also runs a very insightful Substack where he shares cutting edge detoxification protocols that he first tests on himself.

Join us as we discuss:

Which computer hardware is less secure

How nanotechnology in food communicates with the smart grid

How humans become tagged with software in their body

What is the Great Fire Wall of China?

Simple and practical detox protocols to remove the body’s magnetic nanotech

PEMF Tesla pulsers and detoxification of nanotech

How Brandon found out he was poisoned and detected nanotech in his body

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional resources:

Brandon’s company: AIBPCS

What are golden frequencies?

