The false light after death

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” ~Psalm 23:4

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antichrist (n.) ἀντίχριστος (Greek) “in place of” - Christ

Siberian shamanism, the Gnosic traditions, Australian Aboriginals, African animism, and Tibetan Buddhism are some of the oldest documented spiritual traditions we have on record.

What do they all have in common?

They document how the soul moves between worlds after death…

…Not toward brightness but through darkness, through the between-space, through the void of a tunnel that precedes our spiritual destiny.

The light was never a destination, like a ‘trophy’ we all get just for participating in the game of life.

The hero’s path is not lived in the clouds of religious opiate, but is a journey through the torpid void, where freedom relinquishes the hold of guilt, shame, and fear, and comes to know the One Love of Gratitude.

Join us as we discuss:

What ancient spiritual traditions really say about crossing over

Why we need to heal our pain in the present, in the eternal now

How Robert Monroe applies sound to ease the transition after death

Current astrological cycles, and what they mean for humanity

How Demi teaches others to manifest their own reality

Find Demi’s work:



⭐ Upcoming workshops with Demi ⭐

Get 20% off this workshop - Apply the code 20pc20 on checkout:

Living From the End (Law of Assumption manifestation), live online over Zoom, August 7-9: https://stan.store/starfirecodes/p/living-from-the-end-live-online-virtual-workshop



Exploring Consciousness (limited to 8 participants), in-person in Bentonville, AR, August 1-2 or September 5-6: https://thequantumi.com/products/monroe-institute-exploring-consciousness-2-day-workshop





👉 Book a personal divination reading:

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** We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

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