Dr. Yoho -Hazards of Dentistry

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Robert Yoho, MD !

Join us as we discuss:

How Dr. Yoho discovered the horrors of the dental industry

Mercury - health effects and the history of research on toxicity

Fluoride - effects on cognition & Bohdanna’s terrible experience in school

Aluminum - how to detox with silica-based water

How chronic diseases like cancer can be cleared up by removing root canals*

🦷 Click here the free PDF download of Judas Dentistry !

✅BONUS Download - The Garbage Collector by Dr. Gammal:

Garbage Coll From Balboa E Book 1 2.57MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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* We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

Additional Resources:

Free PDF download to Judas Dentistry - download here:

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