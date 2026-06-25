The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Dr. Yoho -Hazards of Dentistry

Root Canals | Neurodegeneration | Solutions
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Jun 25, 2026

Audio download available 👇 (so you can listen on Airplane mode)

0:00
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Today we had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Robert Yoho, MD !

Join us as we discuss:

  • How Dr. Yoho discovered the horrors of the dental industry

  • Mercury - health effects and the history of research on toxicity

  • Fluoride - effects on cognition & Bohdanna’s terrible experience in school

  • Aluminum - how to detox with silica-based water

  • How chronic diseases like cancer can be cleared up by removing root canals*

  • 🦷 Click here the free PDF download of Judas Dentistry!

  • ✅BONUS Download - The Garbage Collector by Dr. Gammal:

Garbage Coll From Balboa E Book 1
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* We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.

Additional Resources:

Free PDF download to Judas Dentistry - download here:

Judas Dentistry Print
7.99MB ∙ PDF file
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Surviving Healthcare
Alternative medicine, healthcare corruption, COVID frauds, the global psychopaths.
By Robert Yoho, MD

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