Dr. Yoho -Hazards of Dentistry

Audio download available 👇 (so you can listen on Airplane mode) ✈
Today we had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Robert Yoho, MD !
Join us as we discuss:
How Dr. Yoho discovered the horrors of the dental industry
Mercury - health effects and the history of research on toxicity
Fluoride - effects on cognition & Bohdanna’s terrible experience in school
Aluminum - how to detox with silica-based water
How chronic diseases like cancer can be cleared up by removing root canals*
🦷 Click here the free PDF download of Judas Dentistry!
✅BONUS Download - The Garbage Collector by Dr. Gammal:
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* We’re not licensed medical professionals, and this is not licensed medical advice.
Additional Resources:
Free PDF download to Judas Dentistry - download here:
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