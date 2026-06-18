Using EMF to help the bees

Audio download available 👇 (so you can listen on Airplane mode) ✈
Today we had the privilege of interviewing Brent Knudsen!
Join us as we discuss:
Why Brent decided to devote his life to saving the bees
Amplifying nature’s bio-rhythms with the Flower of Life
How the Pure Wave Cell helps pet & human health
The energized, amazingly-charged honey that Brent sent us
How 4RBees is helping beekeepers worldwide:
Want to learn more?
🐝 Check out the site of 4RBees!
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