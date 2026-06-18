Using EMF to help the bees

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing Brent Knudsen!

Join us as we discuss:

Why Brent decided to devote his life to saving the bees

Amplifying nature’s bio-rhythms with the Flower of Life

How the Pure Wave Cell helps pet & human health

The energized, amazingly-charged honey that Brent sent us

How 4RBees is helping beekeepers worldwide:

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