The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
King Henry VIII: Light, Obesity & Brain Damage
0:00
-29:56

King Henry VIII: Light, Obesity & Brain Damage

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy | POMC
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Jul 09, 2026

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King Henry VIII - King of England from 1509 to 1547 (1491–1547)

Join us as we discuss:

  • King Henry the 8th, and why we think he went crazy

  • Why are football players and wrestlers prone to violence at home?

  • How does UV regulate our metabolism and mood?

  • How can we preemptively treat chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)?

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Additional Resources:

Dr. Jack Kruse: How to optimize health in the EMF Age

Dr. Jack Kruse: How to optimize health in the EMF Age

Roman S Shapoval
·
March 15, 2024
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