King Henry VIII: Light, Obesity & Brain Damage

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King Henry VIII - King of England from 1509 to 1547 (1491–1547)

Join us as we discuss:

King Henry the 8 th , and why we think he went crazy

Why are football players and wrestlers prone to violence at home?

How does UV regulate our metabolism and mood?

How can we preemptively treat chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)?

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