In today’s episode, we discuss:
Why DST has nothing to with farming, or saving energy
Why falling back in the Fall is the normal time that is beneficial for our health
How other places around the globe have abandoned DST
How we can use our circadian rhythms to combat depression
Additional Resources:
Join our community of EMF Health Warriors.
We have scars to show, and the war stories to tell.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20240308-daylight-savings-reasons-history-health-hazards-countries-that-abolished
Daylight saving time: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine position statement. J Clin Sleep Med. 2020 Oct 15;16(10):1781-1784. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.8780. PMID: 32844740; PMCID: PMC7954020.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/what-happened-the-last-time-the-us-tried-to-make-daylight-saving-time-permanent-180979742/
https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/daylight-saving-time-myths/
The Myth of Daylight Saving Time