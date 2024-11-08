The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
The Myth of Daylight Saving Time
The Myth of Daylight Saving Time

Why did farmers get the blame?
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Nov 08, 2024
Transcript

Blame consumers, not farmers

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • Why DST has nothing to with farming, or saving energy

  • Why falling back in the Fall is the normal time that is beneficial for our health

  • How other places around the globe have abandoned DST

  • How we can use our circadian rhythms to combat depression

Additional Resources:

You Are When You Eat

You Are When You Eat

Roman S Shapoval
·
December 5, 2022
Read full story

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20240308-daylight-savings-reasons-history-health-hazards-countries-that-abolished

Daylight saving time: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine position statement. J Clin Sleep Med. 2020 Oct 15;16(10):1781-1784. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.8780. PMID: 32844740; PMCID: PMC7954020.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/what-happened-the-last-time-the-us-tried-to-make-daylight-saving-time-permanent-180979742/

https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/daylight-saving-time-myths/

The Power Couple
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
